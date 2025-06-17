Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

We have 12 games to work with on the main slate Tuesday, which kicks off at 7:05 pm EDT. While the weather often changes rapidly, games along the east coast look to potentially be in jeopardy, so be careful to check for potential delays or postponements prior to lock.

Pitchers

Tuesday has an interesting slate of pitchers, as there will be a choice between high-strikeout rate pitchers with significant flaws versus more well-rounded pitchers with less upside. There are several good options at the top of the price pool, but Robbie Ray ($10,300) and Bryan Woo ($9,500) stand out among the group. Ray is the upside shot, as he has the second-highest strikeout rate of the day at 28.6 percent. His 10.1 percent walk rate is concerning, but the Guardians should enhance Ray's strikeout rate based on their recent track record.

Woo has a more moderate 22.1 percent strikeout rate, but his 3.56 SIERA is the fourth-best of all pitchers and he has fewer obvious blemishes in his skillset. He'll be tasked with a tough matchup against the Red Sox, but Boston does strike out at a significant clip.

Before we jump down into the middle tiers, it's worth mentioning David Peterson ($9,000). He's logged at least 20 DK points in three of his last five starts and over 15 in all of those five starts. A matchup against Atlanta isn't ideal, even if the team has underperformed.

As for the middle tiers, Will Warren ($7,500) is in a great spot. He has the highest strikeout rate of all pitchers on the slate (28.6 K%) and draws an Angels' lineup that has struck out at the highest rate of all teams in the league this season.

Ben Brown ($7,400) also has strong upside thanks to a 26.8 percent strikeout rate. He's a boom-bust option and should be avoided in cash games, but a matchup against the Brewers is beneficial.

There aren't pitchers I'd want to target below Brown, but Walker Buehler ($7,000) and Brandon Pfaadt ($6,800) are both volatile punt options.

Top Hitters

The Dodgers should be a good stacking option in a matchup against Randy Vasquez, who has a disastrous 5.56 SIERA for the season. His surface stats have been better, but Los Angeles certainly has the talent to bring some of Vasquez's due regression. Take your pick of the Dodgers' prominent hitters but Mookie Betts ($5,000) has been the hottest member of the lineup and is at a relatively reasonable price point.

JP Sears is a boom-or-bust pitcher, but home runs are the reason things tend to go sideways for him. Specifically, he's allowed multiple long balls in three of his last five starts, and he's served up nine long balls in 24 innings at the A's temporary home park in Sacramento. Both sides of this game are very interesting, but Jeremy Pena ($4,600) and Isaac Paredes ($4,300) are good building blocks for Houston.

Value Bats

Zack Littell has pitched well overall, but he's another homer-prone pitcher that isn't helped by his current home park. There aren't an overwhelming number of value options in the Baltimore lineup, but Ramon Urias ($3,200) has averaged 7.8 DK points across his last 10 games while Ramon Laureano ($3,600) is at 6.8 DK points in the same span.

There are a lot of hitter-friendly parks to consider, and Great American Ball Park could end up overshadowed. It would be a mistake to discount the Reds lineup, however, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand ($3,100) is a great value in a matchup against David Festa.

Stacks to Consider

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels (Kyle Hendricks): Trent Grisham ($4,200), Aaron Judge ($6,600), Cody Bellinger ($4,600)

Hendricks hasn't had many true blowup starts, but he consistently gives up earned runs in chunks. He also checks a lot of the boxes we always want to consider for stacks, including a low strikeout rate and high home run rate. He has a moderate walk rate, but that all translates to a WHIP of 1.41 for the season. That should all add up to a bounce-back spot for the Yankees, who were shutout Monday night. A final note is to watch the weather, as this could be an affected game.

Athletics vs. Houston Astros (Tyler Alexander/TBA): Lawrence Butler ($4,500), Jacob Wilson ($4,900), Brent Rooker ($4,700)

The A's aren't a customary pick to stack, but there are a few interesting things about their situation Tuesday. The first is Houston's pitching situation, as the Astros are in a tough spot with Lance McCullers surprisingly landing on the IL on Monday. This has the looks of a bullpen game, or perhaps a multi-inning start from Alexander. Either would be advantageous for a strong top of the lineup for the A's, and the home park is yet another positive for this lineup putting up plenty of runs Tuesday night.

