Twelve games make up FanDuel's Tuesday main slate, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Just two pitchers are priced in five figures, though five more come in at $9,000 or more. With no listed starter for Houston, that represents just 30 percent of our arm choices, so we'll either find fantastic value options, or trust the slate to provide some offensive fireworks.

And run totals suggest offense will be plentiful. Astros-A's has an 11.5 run total, and six additional games sit at 9.0 or 9.5. Seattle-Boston and Cleveland-San Francisco are the low spots at 7.5 runs. The Yankees (-260) and Dodgers (-215) are the slate's largest favorites. Wind looks like it could be a factor in San Francisco, while rain needs to be monitored across the slate. Atlanta, Chicago (both parks), and Cincinnati are spots to monitor for delays/postponements.

Pitching

David Peterson, NYM at ATL ($9,700): Loyal readers know I watch Atlanta every night, and it's been painful this season. The industry doesn't seem to want to buy in on attacking that lineup though, so it can create a competitive advantage. Atlanta ranks 20th against lefties with a .289 wOBA, 82 wRC+ and 24.7 percent K rate. Peterson is coming off a complete game, which is a slight worry due to a possible pitch count hangover, but he's also earned six quality starts in his last seven. I like all of the $9k tier pitchers, but think Peterson will come with the lowest roster percentage given the name of the opponent.

Will Warren, NYY vs. LAA ($8,200): Warren is largely a play based on the Yankees' high win probability, and him working at least five innings to get those fantasy points. He doesn't have a quality start in his last six outings, but his 11.3 K/9 should play well against an Angels lineup that whiffs at a 26.1 percent rate against righties. That should give him enough potential to flirt with a 4x return even with just five frames.

David Festa, MIN at CIN ($7,500): With FanDuel only requiring one pitcher, and plenty of better options available, there's not much reason to target a paydown unless that's your tried and true philosophy. Festa is coming off a season-high six innings and sports a 9.9 K/9, so there's the potential for a reasonable return. Cincinnati's offense ranks 11th against righties with a .333 wOBA and 106 wRC+, and the venue does him no favors, but the Reds strike out enough (23.0 percent) that Festa can get to 30 fantasy points if he keeps the ball in the park.

Top Targets

With wind blowing out in San Francisco, and Cleveland starter Slade Cecconi allowing a .383 wOBA and .891 OPS to lefties, this looks like a favorable spot for Rafael Devers ($3,800) to make a splash in his likely Giants debut.

San Diego's Randy Vasquez can't get lefties out, allowing a .391 wOBA and .891 OPS, and those numbers are even higher on the road. Shohei Ohtani ($4,800) isn't even the slate's highest-priced bat, and Freddie Freeman ($3,900) is priced a touch down, having not driven in a run in six games.

We can stay in Los Angeles and confidently target the top Padre bats against Ben Casparius as well. Fernando Tatis ($3,800) is white hot with 10 hits in his last four games, and Manny Machado ($3,600) has hit safely in 12 of his last 13.

Bargain Bats

Seattle's Bryan Woo hasn't been great of late, allowing 12 runs and 18 hits in his last 18.2 innings, and his .349 wOBA allowed to lefties at home is by far his most targetable split. Jarren Duran ($3,200) would be the obvious choice, but Marcelo Mayer ($2,600) and/or Roman Anthony ($2,500) give more salary relief.

The Cubs' offense has cooled, so I'm not confident in paying top dollar for their big bats, but Brewers starter Chad Patrick is allowing a .390 wOBA and .897 OPS to lefties on the road. Ian Happ ($3,300) or Michael Busch ($3,200) offer cheap entry points to the Chicago offense.

Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt is allowing a .418 wOBA and .991 OPS to righties on the road, and the Blue Jays don't have a bat priced north of George Springer ($3,100), making them a stacking consideration. Vladimir Guerrero ($3,000), Bo Bichette ($2,900) and Ernie Clement ($2,700), who is on a seven-game hitting streak, are all sound options.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. JP Sears (Athletics): Jeremy Pena ($3,200), Jose Altuve ($3,000), Yainer Diaz ($2,800)

The high run total, paired with fair pricing and the matchup, make stacking Astros about as obvious as possible. It's more a question of which pieces you want to target. Sears is allowing a .412 wOBA and .978 OPS to righties at home, and .396/.932 to lefties, making all Houston bats potential targets. I'll rely on some divisional BvP stats to differentiate, as this trio is a collective 20-for-55 (.364) with three homers and five doubles off the A's starter.

Brewers vs. Ben Brown (Cubs): Jackson Chourio ($3,600), Christian Yelich ($3,400), Sal Frelick ($3,100)

Brown is allowing a .413 wOBA and .937 OPS to lefties at home, immediately making Yelich and Frelick targets. Yelich remains inconsistent, but offers power upside while Frelick has eight hits, five RBI, and five runs over his last five, a stretch that has seen him move into the leadoff spot. Chourio is a touch pricey and is far from a must-use third piece, but he is on a seven-game hitting streak and offers the safest floor in an untrustworthy offense. Assuming the rain holds off, this should be a favorable hitting environment.

