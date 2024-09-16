MLB Expert Picks and Props for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Monday, September 16

Baseball begins the week with 10 games on the schedule Monday. Among the top-tier starting pitchers set to take the mound are Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shota Imanaga, Paul Skenes and Max Fried. Let's dig into the betting options for the slate and highlight three props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 55-38 (+6.75 units)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets

Antonio Senzatela will be making his season debut for the Rockies. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery and has made just two starts since the beginning of the 2023 season. He has a 4.41 FIP and a 1.44 WHIP for his career. One of his main problems is that his career 15.3 percent strikeout rate doesn't leave him with much margin for error. He is expected to be on a pitch limit, so we could see added innings from a Rockies bullpen that has the highest bullpen ERA and highest bullpen WHIP in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have already scored the most runs in baseball, so the combination of the favorable hitting environment at Coors Field and the underwhelming Senzatela on the mound should leave them with a productive evening at the plate. Our first wager to target for this game is Eugenio Suarez to record an RBI. Over his last 13 games, he is 22-for-49 (.449) with seven home runs, three doubles and 12 RBI. He has 95 RBI for the season, putting him on pace to record at least 100 RBI in a season for the third time in his career.

For the second appealing prop from this game, Joc Pederson is also in a favorable spot to drive in at least one run. With the right-handed pitcher on the mound, Pederson will likely bat third in the Diamondbacks' lineup behind the dangerous Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll. The reason why he hits that high in the lineup is that he has a .401 wOBA and a .260 ISO versus righties this season. At plus-odds, this wager is worth the risk.

MLB Picks for Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Eugenio Suarez to Record an RBI (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Joc Pederson Over 0.5 RBI (+110 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets

Paul Skenes will start this game for the Pirates. He is coming off a stellar outing against the Marlins in which he allowed one run over six innings. He recorded nine strikeouts while allowing six hits and one walk. That marked the fourth time over his last six starts Skenes has walked just one batter.

Skenes has dominated the Cardinals this season, allowing just two runs over 14.2 innings against them. He also didn't walk a single batter in either of those two starts. The Cardinals have drawn the 10th-fewest walks in baseball, so this is setting up favorably for Skenes to issue fewer than two walks again.

MLB Picks for St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes Under 1.5 Walks Allowed (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

