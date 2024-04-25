MLB FAAB Factor: More Than the NFL Draft Happening

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder, Atlanta (31%)

Elder did start off the 2024 season in solid fashion with 6.2 shutout innings in what turned out to be a 3-0 victory over the Marlins on April 22. However, he did it having to navigate some traffic on the basepaths as he scattered eight hits.

Atlanta will need more starts like that one, as Elder is taking Spencer Strider's spot in the rotation now that the former Cy Young candidate is out for the season. Another home start is coming up on April 28, this one against Cleveland. Any starter for the team could be a candidate for cheap five-inning wins. FAAB: $5

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees (41%)

Schmidt was the most-added player in Yahoo leagues leading up to his home start against the A's on April 24. He delivered five shutout innings before getting bit by a three-run home run by Brent Rooker. He still got the win, his second in three starts.

Schmidt is someone to consider in all leagues, as he appears to be locked into a rotation spot with the first-place Yankees. A word of warning in the short term, though, as he's lined up to pitch in Baltimore next week against that powerful Orioles lineup. FAAB: $7

Landon Knack, Los Angeles Dodgers (9%)

When in doubt, grab any available Dodgers starter off the waiver wire. Knack at least has a prospect pedigree, as he combined for 22 starts at the top two levels of the minor leagues and pitched well to the tune of a 2.51 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 100 innings.

Knack made his big-league debut on April 24 in our nation's capital, allowing just a pair of second-inning runs and three hits in six smooth innings in an 11-2 smothering by the Dodgers over the Nationals. With injuries hitting the LA rotation and the organization's brain trust liking to get starters as much rest as possible, Knack has a chance to stick around in the big leagues. Plus, fantasy players of a certain age can play "My Sharona" when he starts. Drop in the gray beard emoji here. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Hector Neris, Chicago Cubs (42%)

Adbert Alzolay gets taken out of the closer's role, and Neris registers two saves in his next two appearances. In his most recent outing on April 24, Neris was tagged for a leadoff homer by Jose Altuve, then the veteran righty set down Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker in order. Not bad.

Neris had 28 saves as recently as 2019 for the Phillies, but it's hard to project that he'll keep the ninth-inning job for the rest of the season. Still, grab him now and be ready to drop him if he hits a bad patch and loses the gig. FAAB: $15

James McArthur, Kansas City Royals (58%)

If there's any question about who the closer is in Kansas City, McArthur had to shut down those doubts with back-to-back outings on April 23-24. The first day, he fired off a two-inning save, then followed it up with a 16-pitch outing to get a more conventional one-inning save. Both games he protected a one-run lead against the Blue Jays.

The Royals are a surprising 15-10, good for second place in the AL Central and are 11th in the majors in runs scored with 117. They should continue to give McArthur plenty of saves to protect. FAAB: $10

Catcher

Travis d'Arnaud, Atlanta (50%)

D'Arnaud saw his roster rate rise by 12 percent in Yahoo leagues in a matter of days, not surprising since less than a week ago he hit three home runs in a game. He's hit two more since that April 19 outburst, and has multiple hits in three of his last four games.

He's the primary catcher until Sean Murphy returns from his oblique injury, though a timeline has not been set. Get ready to cut d'Arnaud loose as soon as that comeback happens, though. FAAB: $4

Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants (10%)

The second-year backstop may be showing that he's more than just a good receiver behind the plate. His 4-for-4 showing with a home run and three RBI is just another example, and he's sporting a .298 average with an .855 OPS in this young season. For fantasy managers losing Francisco Alvarez, Bailey could be a consolation prize. FAAB: $3

First Base

Mark Canha, Detroit Tigers (12%)

With a 17:13 K:BB rate, Canha has fashioned a .400 OBP and stellar .932 OPS thus far. The Tigers are using him correctly, as in his last 13 starts he's batted no lower than third in the lineup. The 34-year-old veteran already has five home runs in 23 games, after he hit 11 in 139 games for two teams last year. FAAB: $3

Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers (68%)

The world champs didn't waste much time working Lowe into the heart of their lineup, slotting the first baseman into the fifth spot in the order in his debut coming off an oblique injury on April 20. Lowe has remained in the heart of the lineup and dropped a pair of hits in two of his first four games.

An inordinate number of players have been hit with oblique injuries this season, but they don't seem to have residual effects once they return to action. Get a piece of this Rangers lineup by snagging Lowe. Remember, first base is not as deep as most think. FAAB: $12

Second Base

Jose Caballero, Tampa Bay Rays (47%)

Caballero may still be hitting in the bottom third of the Rays' lineup, but that hasn't slowed him on the basepaths. In 23 games he has an AL-high nine stolen bases and has been on the bench for just three of Tampa Bay's games.

Since he qualifies up the middle at both positions, Caballero has great value in fantasy leagues. Just in his second year, Caballero is already halfway to the four home runs he hit last year. If he can work into the double digits in homers, he could quietly be a steal for fantasy managers. FAAB: $5

Luis Garcia, Washington Nationals (17%)

Nice to see people were paying attention when Garcia was dropped into this space last week, as he's the second-most popular second baseman on the waiver wire this week. It helps that he's hit either fourth or fifth in the Washington lineup in seven of his last eight games. He also has a hit in seven of those eight games. That roster rate should keep growing. FAAB: $4

Third Base

Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels (40%)

With multiple hits in four of his last six games, Rengifo is quietly finding relevance in fantasy leagues. While he's still hitting in the bottom third, Rengifo has already stolen six bags. That matches his career high. Let's remember it's still April.

The Angels have lost Anthony Rendon to a hamstring injury, so that should keep Rengifo in the lineup. With three positions of eligibility, he's an easy recommendation for fantasy managers looking for an injury replacement in deep leagues. FAAB: $2

Orelvis Martinez, Toronto Blue Jays (16%)

Pick up a minor leaguer? Martinez may be a pretty good stash for leagues that allow that sort of thing, because his recent performance in the minors has opened some eyes. In his last 15 games at Triple-A, Martinez has hit .361 with an OPS of 1.172. He also has six homers in that span. Again, if your league allows it, he's worth the stash. FAAB: $3

Shortstop

Tyler Freeman, Cleveland Guardians (8%)

In a recent five-game streak, Freeman went 7-for-19 with two home runs, five RBI and seven runs scored. He also had a stolen base. Qualifying at three infield positions and the outfield, Freeman has carved out a nice role for himself on the Guardians. He's a good play in deep leagues. FAAB: $2

Blaze Alexander, Arizona Diamondbacks (25%)

After sitting out a couple games with an ailing hamstring, Alexander returned to the lineup and went 1-for-4 on April 24. Alexander stole bases in the double digits his first four seasons in the minor leagues, so a return to those ways could boost his fantasy value.

Alexander hit second on April 24, which is something to monitor to see if he remains high up in the lineup. The Diamondbacks were one of the most run-happy teams in the bigs last year, so if Alexander sticks high up in the lineup and uses his legs, he'll pay off on fantasy managers' aggressiveness. FAAB: $3

Outfield

Heston Kjerstad Baltimore Orioles (48%)

After hitting .349 with an OPS of 1.175 at Triple-A, Kjerstad may not have anything left to prove in the minor leagues. The only thing holding him back from a big season now that he's been promoted to the majors may be that his teammates are really good, too. There might not be full-time at-bats to go around.

Kjerstad hit eighth against the Angels in his MLB debut on April 23 and then sat a day later against a lefty. That could be the case until he proves he can hit southpaws. Better to act now, just in case he hits his way into the lineup like Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg and Ryan O'Hearn have for the O's. FAAB: $12

Bryan De La Cruz, Miami Marlins (54%)

Last week, the "other" De La Cruz homered in three of four games, and has become a fixture in the two spot in the lineup for Miami. With five home runs and 14 RBI in 25 games for the Marlins, De La Cruz doesn't appear to be going anywhere. At least until late July's MLB trade deadline. These are the Marlins after all. FAAB: $7

Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays (67%)

If only he still had catcher eligibility. Alas, fantasy managers have to take solace in the fact that Varsho is becoming a starter option for their rosters. He's hit in seven of his last eight games, and has four home runs in that sample size.

Varsho has hit as many as 27 home runs in a season for Arizona, so showcasing some pop is nothing new for him. His healthy .569 slugging percentage could be a sign that he's going to keep up with the power this season. That would be great, because outfield is not deep this season and players like Varsho could supplant some underperformers on rosters. FAAB: $9