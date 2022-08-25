MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Drew Smyly , Cubs: Smyly has struggled to last very long in his starts for most of the season, but his results haven't been a concern in recent outings. He's coming off his longest start of the year, as he threw seven innings against the Cardinals on Monday, and he's now posted quality starts in three of his six outings since the All-Star break. Across that span, he's recorded a 2.38 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 34 innings while striking out at least four batters in each start. After an inconsistent first half of the season, Smyly has been a much stronger fantasy asset over the last month. FAAB: $9

The final month of the regular season is nearly upon us, and fantasy managers need to stay sharp on the waiver wire to remain in contention down the stretch. There are a few closer situations to monitor, and there plenty of starting pitchers and position players who have been especially dominant over the last several weeks and have the potential to help fantasy managers as the season winds down.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Matt Manning, Tigers: Manning returned to the mound at the beginning of August and has displayed some inconsistency since then, but he's racked up three quality starts over his last four starts. Over those four outings, he's logged a 1.80 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 25 innings. The right-hander has picked up just one win over seven starts in 2022, but he's been a strong source of ratio help while generating a decent 20.3 percent strikeout rate. Although Manning has given up at least three runs in two of his five starts since returning to action, he's been a fairly reliable fantasy option since returning from his lengthy absence. FAAB: $8

Ross Stripling, Blue Jays: Stripling has had less strikeout consistency than some other pitchers in this week's column, but he's remained dominant at limiting run production over the last several weeks. Over his last five outings, the right-hander has posted three quality starts while logging a 1.63 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in 27.2 innings. While Stripling was forced to settle for a bullpen role earlier in the season, he should have a secure spot in the rotation down the stretch since Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow) has been ruled out for the year. FAAB: $7

Cade Cavalli, Nationals: Cavalli, a first-round pick by the Nationals in 2020, will be called up to make his major-league debut Friday against the Reds. The 24-year-old has been dominant at Triple-A Rochester in recent weeks, posting a 1.47 ERA, 43:12 K:BB and 0.95 WHIP in 36.2 innings over his last seven starts. Cavalli had some struggles in his first taste of Triple-A action last year but has otherwise been dominant over his first year and a half in the minors. His home park isn't the most pitcher-friendly, and he's unlikely to get much run support from the Nationals, but he's at least worth a speculative pickup in case he can translate his success to the big-league level. FAAB: $7

Nick Pivetta, Red Sox: Pivetta struggled mightily over final his three starts before the All-Star break, but he's settled down over six starts since then. To begin the second half of the season, the right-hander has posted a 3.41 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 34.1 innings. He fell one out short of recording a third consecutive quality start Sunday against the Orioles, but it's been encouraging to see him generate more consistent results since the break. Despite his struggles earlier in the season, Pivetta is a strong candidate to provide fantasy help down the stretch. FAAB: $6

Tommy Henry, Diamondbacks: Henry made his major-league debut in early August and has remained in the Diamondbacks' rotation for four starts. Since joining the big-league club, he's posted a 3.57 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 22.2 innings. The 25-year-old has topped three strikeouts in a start just once with the Diamondbacks, but it's been encouraging to see him limit run production early in his major-league career. While it's possible that Henry heads back to the minors if he struggles, he's at least worthy of a speculative addition in deep fantasy leagues. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Pete Fairbanks, Rays: The Rays continue to utilize a somewhat unpredictable closing committee, but Fairbanks has been firmly in the mix for saves over the last week. He converted both of his save chances over that stretch and has now converted all four of his save opportunities in 2022 while adding five holds. The right-hander has tossed 11.2 scoreless innings over 12 appearances in the last month and has been rewarded with more trust in high-leverage situations. FAAB: $7

Brandon Hughes, Cubs: Rowan Wick served as the Cubs' clear primary closer immediately after the trade deadline, but Hughes has worked his way into more save situations over the last week. In spite of Hughes' 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 5.1 innings over his last six appearances, he's converted just three of five save chances across that span. Although he's blown some saves, Wick has also had his fair share of recent struggles, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hughes remain in the mix for closing duties over the final month of the regular season. FAAB: $5

Catcher

Cal Raleigh, Mariners: Raleigh has continued to see plenty of playing time for the Mariners, starting five of the last six games. He's had little trouble reaching base across that span, slashing .278/.435/.722 with two home runs, two doubles, four runs and four RBI. The 25-year-old's .208 batting average in 2022 leaves something to be desired, but he's tied for second among major-league catchers with 18 home runs. Raleigh has better value in leagues that use on-base percentage, but he's also been a decent source of counting stats recently. FAAB: $5

Christian Bethancourt, Rays: Bethancourt has worked mainly in a reserve role behind primary catcher Francisco Mejia recently but has been dominant when he's been on the field. Over his last three games, Bethancourt has gone 5-for-11 with three home runs, five RBI and four runs. While Mejia has continued to draw most of the playing time behind the dish, he hasn't been as productive recently. If that trend continues, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bethancourt carve out a slightly larger role down the stretch. As a result, he offers some value to those seeking catching help in deep leagues. FAAB: $1

First Base

Albert Pujols, Cardinals: Pujols had trouble securing regular playing time for the Cardinals earlier in the season but has been a fairly consistent presence in the lineup recently given his dominance at the plate as he chases 700 career home runs. Over his last 10 games, he's generated a 1.704 OPS with six home runs, two doubles, 12 RBI and six runs. While the 42-year-old hasn't been a very reliable fantasy option over the last few years, he's worthy of fantasy consideration while he's in the midst of his hot streak. FAAB: $4

Elehuris Montero, Rockies: Montero has had plenty of playing time since rejoining the major-league club at the beginning of August, starting 19 of the Rockies' last 20 games. The 24-year-old has certainly earned his at-bats, and he's slashed .292/.311/.556 with four home runs, seven doubles, 13 RBI and 11 runs since returning to the big leagues. The 24-year-old hits mainly in the bottom half of Colorado's lineup, but he plays his home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field and is a decent fantasy consideration for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Second Base

Brendan Donovan, Cardinals: Donovan has filled the strong side of a platoon recently and struggled to earn everyday at-bats in early August, but he's had a slight uptick in playing time recently and is riding a six-game hitting streak. Over those six contests, he's slashed .476/.522/.571 with two doubles, four runs and four RBI. While he hasn't displayed much power this season, Donovan has been a solid source for ratios and run production recently, complementing his multi-position eligibility. FAAB: $4

Taylor Walls, Rays: Walls is hitting just .180 this season, but he's been a decent source of run production recently. Across the last two weeks, the 26-year-old has slashed .270/.391/.432 with a homer, three doubles, seven runs, seven RBI and a stolen base over 13 games. In addition to his lackluster batting average, Walls has slugged just .294 over 110 games this year, but his recent success at the plate means he warrants consideration in deeper fantasy leagues. FAAB: $2

Third Base

Evan Longoria, Giants: Health has been an issue for Longoria this season, but he returned from a hamstring injury in early August and has had fairly steady playing time over the last week and a half. He's started seven of the last nine games, slashing .360/.429/.840 with three home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and five runs over that stretch. While it's possible that his playing time will decrease once he cools off at the plate, the 36-year-old has been a well-rounded fantasy contributor recently. FAAB: $6

Shortstop

Bryson Stott, Phillies: Stott has had bursts of production since the All-Star break and is in the midst of another effective stretch at the plate. The 24-year-old is riding a six-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .333/.391/.714 with a home run, a triple, three doubles, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Stott has maintained consistent playing time for the Phillies over the last several months and has been especially dominant this week. FAAB: $7

Outfield

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar has served as the Cardinals' leadoff hitter against right-handed pitchers recently and has been a strong source of production over the last week. Across the last eight games, the 24-year-old has slashed .360/.529/.880 with three home runs, a triple, two doubles, 10 runs and seven RBI. Nootbaar has homered just eight times over 71 games this season, but he's had well-rounded fantasy output in recent weeks. FAAB: $8

Mark Canha, Mets: Although Canha has continued to hit in the bottom half of the Mets' lineup recently, he's put together four multi-hit performances over the last 10 games. Over that stretch, he's slashed .387/.441/.839 with three home runs, five doubles, nine RBI and six runs. The 33-year-old has been a relatively consistent presence in the lineup over the last few weeks and has produced strong results in nearly every fantasy category over the last 10 games. FAAB: $6

Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks: McCarthy's .421 slugging percentage this season doesn't jump off the page, but he's displayed increased power abilities over the last few weeks. Across his last 10 games, he's slashed .375/.447/.594 with a home run, four doubles, seven RBI, five runs and three stolen bases. The 25-year-old showcases more speed than some of the other options in the outfield, and he's had plenty of success at the plate while earning plenty of playing time with Arizona. FAAB: $6

Harold Ramirez, Rays: Ramirez returned from the injured list in mid-August and has generated hits in each of his eight games since returning to the field. He's hit mainly in the top half of the Rays' lineup over that stretch and has hit .343 with a home run, two doubles, six RBI and five runs over the last eight contests. Ramirez has an excellent .331 batting average this year and has picked up right where he left off now that he's back to full health. FAAB: $4

Jake Fraley, Reds: Although Fraley has played mainly against right-handed pitchers this season, he's had plenty of at-bats over the last few weeks while hitting mainly at the top of the Reds' lineup. Over his last 13 games, the 27-year-old has slashed .302/.415/.721 with five home runs, three doubles, 14 runs, 11 RBI and a steal. Fraley has four multi-hit performances across that span and has been a solid contributor following his lengthy absence earlier in the year. FAAB: $3