MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

After last week's barrage of prospects joining major-league clubs, the Rangers plan to make a splash this week by calling up Josh Jung . In addition to Jung, there are plenty of more established big-league contributors whose recent production gives them increased fantasy appeal for the final month of the regular season.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Jose Suarez, Angels: Suarez has had sustained success over the second half of the season and has posted three quality starts over his last five outings. Across those five appearances, he's recorded a 2.35 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 30.2 innings while generating a 3-2 record. The southpaw has lasted at least five innings in every start since the All-Star break, and he's racked up at least five strikeouts in each of those outings. Suarez was somewhat inconsistent in the first half, but he's worth rostering down the stretch in fantasy leagues where he's still available. FAAB: $12

Dylan Bundy, Twins: Bundy has been a consistent contributor for the Twins over the last month, allowing no more than two runs in any of his last six starts. However, the right-hander hasn't pitched very deep into his outings, failing to even reach six innings in a start since June 24. His strikeout rate has also been inconsistent, as he struck out just 16 batters in 29 innings over the last month. In spite of Bundy's shortcomings regarding innings pitched and strikeouts, though, he's still a viable option for fantasy managers looking to improve ratios. FAAB: $7

Nick Lodolo, Reds: Lodolo hasn't earned a win since July 25 and has displayed some signs of inconsistency recently, but he has a higher strikeout rate than most of the other starters in this week's column and has shown glimpses of upside over the last month and a half. The southpaw has posted three quality starts over his last four outings, generating a 2.49 ERA, 27:6 K:BB and 0.83 WHIP in 25.1 innings across that span. He's tossed at least 96 pitches in each of his last eight starts and has lasted at least five innings in six of those appearances. While Lodolo has some outings in which he'll hurt ratios, he has a decent strikeout rate, and his consistent innings help to offset some of his ERA and WHIP concerns. FAAB: $6

Patrick Corbin, Nationals: Corbin leads the majors with 17 losses in 2022, but he's generated better results over his last three starts. During that time, he's posted a 1.96 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 18.1 innings. He struck out just 13 batters over those three starts but logged a 2-1 record. The southpaw's fantasy value certainly takes a hit in leagues where managers are penalized for losses, and he shouldn't be counted on as a reliable source of counting stats. However, his recent form makes him a candidate to provide value through ratios for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Hayden Wesneski, Cubs: Wesneski has spent most of the last two seasons working as a starter in the minors, but his major-league debut Tuesday against the Reds came as a long reliever. The right-hander was dominant against Cincinnati, striking out eight in five innings to earn the win. Although he worked as a reliever to begin his major-league career, he could have an opportunity to join the Cubs' rotation after Justin Steele (back) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Wesneski's fantasy value will be limited if he remains in a relief role, but he'll have some upside for managers in deeper leagues if he ultimately serves as a starter going forward. FAAB: $3

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks: Nelson posted a lackluster 5.43 ERA in 136 innings over 26 starts at the Triple-A level to begin the year, but he was dominant during his major-league debut for the Diamondbacks on Monday. He struck out seven in seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Padres, and he'll likely get at least one more turn through the rotation following his strong start. While the right-hander's results in the minors limit his fantasy outlook in most formats, he's at least worth consideration for managers in deep leagues looking for a fill-in starter. FAAB: $2

Relief Pitcher

Pete Fairbanks, Rays: Fairbanks has tossed 16.2 scoreless innings over 17 appearances since July 25, and he's been rewarded with an increase in save chances recently. The right-hander picked up a hold during his first appearance in September and has converted saves in his last two outings. He's perfect over six save opportunities this season and seems to be the preferred option for ninth-inning work in Tampa Bay once again. While the Rays' closing situation has been fluid this year, Fairbanks certainly has increased fantasy value now that his strong ratios come with more saves and holds. FAAB: $10

Rafael Montero, Astros: Montero has served as the Astros' interim closer recently with Ryan Pressly sidelined with a neck injury. Montero has converted all five of his save chances over his last six appearances, posting a 1.50 ERA and 0.67 WHIP in six innings over that stretch. Manager Dusty Baker said recently that Pressly continues to deal with neck soreness, so Montero should continue to see save opportunities in the near future. While the right-hander's fantasy value will decrease upon Pressly's return, Montero is certainly worth rostering for now. FAAB: $9

John Schreiber, Red Sox: Schreiber has been effective in recent weeks, striking out seven while allowing just one run (zero earned) in 7.1 innings over his last eight appearances. The right-hander has picked up three saves over that stretch and should continue to see his fair share of work in the ninth inning over the final month of the regular season, as Tanner Houck has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to a back injury. The Red Sox also have Garrett Whitlock and Matt Barnes available to handle late-inning duties down the stretch, but Schreiber should remain firmly in the mix for save chances late in the year. FAAB: $7

Catcher

Cal Raleigh, Mariners: Raleigh went through an 0-for-16 skid in late August but has been much more dominant over his last seven games. Across those seven games, he's posted a 1.430 OPS with five home runs, a double, 11 RBI and eight runs. The 25-year-old has been moved around the lineup recently, but he's seen plenty of playing time for the Mariners and should continue to serve as the team's primary backstop late in the 2022 campaign. Although Raleigh is hitting just .210 this season, he's been a strong fantasy asset over the last week and a half. FAAB: $5

First Base

Seth Brown, Athletics: Brown has been swinging a hot bat over the last week and a half, recording hits in seven of his last nine games while putting up three multi-hit performances during that time. Across those nine games, he's slashed .324/.343/.706 with four home runs, a double, seven runs and five RBI. He's been particularly dominant over the last few days, homering four times in his last three games. The 30-year-old's 21 home runs in 126 games this season are a career-high mark, and he should continue to see plenty of playing time for Oakland down the stretch. FAAB: $5

Second Base

David Villar, Giants: Villar had sporadic playing time for the Giants prior to being demoted in early August, but he's been a much more regular contributor since being called up last week, and he's started the last five games. The 25-year-old has recorded two hits in each of his last three games, going 6-for-8 with three homers, five RBI and four runs over that stretch. Villar has the ability to play several positions in the infield and should continue to carve out playing time if he can remain effective at the plate down the stretch. FAAB: $3

Third Base

Josh Jung, Rangers: Jung has had a tumultuous 2022 campaign, as he was in line to serve as the Rangers' primary third baseman to begin the season before sustaining a torn labrum during spring training that kept him off the field for several months. The 24-year-old didn't return to action at Triple-A Round Rock until Aug. 9, but he slashed .273/.321/.525 with six home runs, seven doubles, 24 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 23 games since his return. The 24-year-old was initially passed over when active rosters expanded to 28 players, but he'll be called up to make his major-league debut Friday. The Rangers' top prospect should have plenty of chances to carve out playing time in the big leagues over the final month of the regular season and has plenty of fantasy potential late in the year. FAAB: $18

Edmundo Sosa, Phillies: Sosa hasn't had consistent playing time for the Phillies recently but has been dominant when he's been on the field over the last week. Over his last four games, he's had three multi-hit performances and has gone 8-for-12 with two home runs, four doubles, five runs and five RBI. While Sosa's lack of regular playing time hinders his fantasy value in most formats, he's a possible option for those in deeper leagues in case his recent hot streak earns him more at-bats. FAAB: $1

Shortstop

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees: Kiner-Falefa appeared to be in danger of losing out on some playing time after the Yankees called up Oswald Peraza last week, but the veteran received a vote of confidence from manager Aaron Boone shortly after the move was made. Boone has followed through on his desire to keep Kiner-Falefa as the team's primary shortstop, and the 27-year-old has responded by recording hits in seven of his last eight games. Across that span, he's slashed .333/.400/.630 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, five runs and two stolen bases. Kiner-Falefa's .335 slugging percentage in 2022 has been the second-worst of his career, but he's remained a decent fantasy contributor for ratios, run production and speed. FAAB: $7

Elvis Andrus, White Sox: Andrus had a disappointing start to the season with the Athletics and was ultimately released in mid-August. He was scooped up by the White Sox shortly after and has been a solid contributor for his new club. Over 18 games with Chicago, he's hit .284 with three home runs, 13 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base. The 34-year-old has been an everyday player with his new team and has put up six multi-hit performances over his last 11 games. While Andrus struggled earlier in the year, he has increased fantasy value due to his surge in production with his new team. FAAB: $4

Outfield

Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks: McCarthy is in the column for a second consecutive edition since he's remained a well-rounded contributor for the Diamondbacks over the last week. The 25-year-old has slashed .300/.344/.667 with three home runs, a triple, 10 RBI, five runs and three stolen bases over his last eight games. The Diamondbacks have continued to move McCarthy around the batting order recently, but he's had regular playing time and has had solid fantasy production in nearly every category over the last few weeks. FAAB: $10

Michael Taylor, Royals: Like McCarthy, Taylor is a top FAAB target for a second consecutive week given his sustained production over the last several games. Taylor has had six multi-hit performances over his last nine games, posting a 1.167 OPS with three home runs, a triple, two doubles, 10 RBI, seven runs and a steal over that stretch. The 31-year-old has had regular playing time for the Royals for most of the season and should have a chance to maintain a fantasy-relevant role if he can continue to reach base consistently down the stretch. FAAB: $5

Joey Meneses, Nationals: Meneses has been a regular in Washington's lineup recently and has had little trouble reaching base over the last several weeks. He's recorded hits in 15 of his last 17 games, slashing .351/.377/.527 with two home runs, seven doubles, 12 runs and 10 RBI during that time. The 30-year-old's run-producing upside is slightly limited since he plays for the rebuilding Nationals, but he's at least worthy of fantasy consideration for those looking to improve ratios. FAAB: $3