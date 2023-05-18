MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Taj Bradley , Rays: Bradley spent the past several weeks in the minors, but he rejoined the Rays to start Thursday's game against the Mets since the big-league starters are dealing with several injuries. The right-hander wasn't particularly sharp in his return to Triple-A Durham, giving up 17 runs (16 earned) in nine innings over three starts after being sent down. However, he was relatively productive while earning wins in his first three major-league outings, and he should have an opportunity for an extended look in Tampa Bay's rotation due to the team's other injuries. FAAB: $8

The major-league season is nearing the two-month mark, and fantasy managers still have plenty of tough decisions to make to replace ineffective or injured players on their rosters. There are several viable candidates to consider in this week's FAAB runs, including a few relief pitchers who have worked their way into more save opportunities recently. As always, subscribers can feel free to utilize the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Kyle Bradish, Orioles: Bradish's results have fluctuated over the first several weeks of the season, but he's settled down in his past two starts, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out 11 in 12.2 innings. The 26-year-old displayed promise during his first big-league campaign in 2022, and it's been encouraging to see his results improve following an up-and-down start to the year. If he can remain relatively productive, he has the potential to be a fantasy asset for the remainder of the season. FAAB: $7

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Liberatore is one of the Cardinals' top pitching prospects, and he struck out six in five scoreless innings to earn the win over the Brewers in his return to the majors Wednesday. He posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 46 innings over his first eight minor-league starts of this year, but he wasn't called up to replace any of the Cardinals' major-league starters. While it wouldn't be surprising to see him get at least one more turn in the rotation, it's unclear whether he'll remain in the big leagues as long as the team's other starters are healthy. The southpaw also sputtered to a 5.97 ERA in 34.2 innings over nine appearances (seven starts) in his first taste of big-league action, so it's certainly possible he experiences more growing pains if he remains in the majors. FAAB: $7

Michael Wacha, Padres: Wacha had some shaky starts last month, but he's been a reliable option over his first three outings in May, posting quality starts in each start with a 0.47 ERA and 0.63 WHIP in 19 innings. The right-hander struck out 11 batters during his most recent appearance while carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning. While he could regress at some point, he lines up for a favorable matchup against the Red Sox – his former team – this weekend and is at least a short-term option while riding his hot streak. FAAB: $5

James Paxton, Red Sox: Paxton returned to the big-league mound for the first time in over two years during Friday's loss to the Cardinals, and he allowed two runs while striking out nine in five innings. While it was a limited sample, his fastball velocity reached 97.8 mph, and it was certainly an encouraging outing following his lengthy absence. Paxton could face some workload restrictions in 2023, but he has some fantasy value if he can rediscover some of the production he had earlier in his career. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Wandy Peralta, Yankees: Peralta posted a career-best 2.72 ERA during his first full season with the Yankees last year, and he's gotten off to a hot start early in the 2023 campaign. He's posted a 2.16 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 16.2 innings over 20 appearances. The southpaw had picked up saves in three consecutive outings before giving up a walkoff homer in the 10th inning of Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. It's unclear whether Peralta will continue to see consistent save chances following Wednesday's rough outing, but the Yankees have been searching for a reliable closer following Clay Holmes' struggles earlier this year. Peralta is certainly worth picking up in case he can maintain closing duties for the Yankees. FAAB: $8

Dylan Floro, Marlins: A.J. Puk landed on the injured list with an elbow injury Sunday, and Floro has taken over as Miami's primary closer since then. Although Puk has been throwing from 60 feet recently, Floro has converted saves in his last two outings and should continue to see ninth-inning work in the near future. The right-hander has pitched in several high-leverage situations early this season and could see the occasional save chance, even when Puk is back in action. FAAB: $6

Miguel Castro, Diamondbacks: Castro has been utilized mainly as a setup man this year, but he's been fairly reliable for the Diamondbacks and has picked up two saves over his last four appearances. His save opportunities tend to come when Andrew Chafin needs a day to rest, but Castro has proven to be a trusted option in the ninth inning when needed. Even if Chafin remains healthy, Castro has some fantasy value for managers in deep leagues digging for saves. FAAB: $4

Catcher

Andrew Knizner, Cardinals: The Cardinals have moved on from Willson Contreras as their primary catcher for now, and Knizner has seen increased time behind the dish recently. The 28-year-old has started 10 of the last 12 games and has hit .278 with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBI and eight runs, including two homers over his last three games. Knizner hasn't had sustained success early in his major-league career, but he's available in plenty of fantasy leagues and is a decent streaming option for those in deeper formats. FAAB: $1

First Base

Josh Naylor, Guardians: Naylor is missing a second consecutive game with left leg tightness Thursday, but he was productive before his absence, logging hits in his last four games while going 6-for-13 with three home runs, seven RBI, five runs and a steal. The 25-year-old has been streaky early in 2023, but he hit a career-high 20 home runs last year and has already homered six times this year despite hitting just .216. If Naylor can get slightly luckier on balls hit in play, he has the potential to reclaim his fantasy value and be an asset for the rest of the season. FAAB: $6

LaMonte Wade, Giants: Wade hasn't hit for much power recently, but he's remained a solid source for ratios and counting stats. Over his last eight games, he's hit .308 with a homer, a double, six runs and five RBI. Despite his recent lack of home runs, he's still homered seven times in 41 games this year, one shy of the mark he reached in 77 games last season. The 29-year-old has had consistent playing time in 2023 and has been fairly reliable in multiple areas. FAAB: $4

Second Base

Kyle Farmer, Twins: Farmer spent nearly a month on the injured list with a mouth injury, but he returned last week and put together a seven-game hitting streak. The streak ended Wednesday against the Dodgers, but he's still hit .345 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI and six runs over eight games since returning to the field. The 32-year-old has been a decent source of power and run production over the past few seasons, and he's been a solid contributor when healthy in 2023. FAAB: $3

Third Base

Jake Burger, White Sox: Burger recently spent time on the injured list with an oblique injury, but has picked up right where he left off since returning. He's had multi-hit performances in his three games since being activated, going 7-for-12 with three home runs, a triple and six RBI. The 27-year-old has already homered 10 times over 26 games this season, surpassing his mark over 51 games in 2022. His 30.3 percent strikeout rate may catch up to him at some point, but Burger has been an everyday player with plenty of pop in his bat this year. FAAB: $7

Shortstop

Paul DeJong, Cardinals: DeJong has showcased decent power recently, hitting .242 with three home runs, a double, seven runs, five RBI and a steal over the past nine games. The 29-year-old hit below .200 in the past two seasons, but he's hit the ball much better early in 2023 and has carved out an everyday role with St. Louis. While he missed the start of the season due to injury, he's been reliable since returning and warrants fantasy consideration, at least as a short-term option. FAAB: $3

Outfield

Jake Fraley, Reds: Fraley is in the midst of an eight-game on-base streak in which he's slashed .407/.484/.778 with three home runs, a double, 11 RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. The 27-year-old had a career-best season during his first year with the Reds in 2022, and he's on pace to surpass those stats in 2023. Fraley has also cut down on his strikeouts even more this year and has the potential for sustained success if he remains disciplined at the plate. FAAB: $8

Dominic Fletcher, Diamondbacks: Fletcher had carved out regular playing time for the Diamondbacks in recent weeks, and he'll serve as the team's primary center fielder after Alek Thomas was sent down Wednesday. Fletcher has been especially productive over the past week, posting a 1.159 OPS with two home runs, a triple, three doubles, 11 RBI and five runs. The 24-year-old has been moved around the batting order since making his major-league debut, but he should have every opportunity to maintain playing time now that Thomas is in the minors. FAAB: $5

Brenton Doyle, Rockies: Doyle was called up to make his major-league debut in late April and has hit his stride at the plate in recent matchups. Over the past four games, he's gone 6-for-14 with three home runs, a triple, a double, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. Although Randal Grichuk returned from the injured list in late April, Doyle has had consistent playing time near the bottom of the Rockies' batting order. He has a .293 on-base percentage and may not be a season-long fantasy contributor, but he at least represents a decent streaming option while swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $3

Robbie Grossman, Rangers: Grossman has recorded hits in seven of the last eight games, and he's had several extra-base hits while crossing the plate in six of those eight matchups. During his hot streak, he's hit .306 with two home runs, three doubles, seven runs and six RBI. The 33-year-old has had some cold spells over the first several weeks of the season, but it's been encouraging to see him heat up in recent matchups, and he's a streaming consideration for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $2

Jose Siri, Rays: Siri had a hot start to the season but spent time on the injured list in April and was inconsistent shortly after returning. However, he's recorded extra-base hits in four of the past five games, hitting .263 with three home runs, a double, six runs, three RBI and a stolen base. The 27-year-old is still hitting just .222 this season, but has homered six times in 22 games, on pace for a career-best mark by a considerable margin. Siri shouldn't be considered a season-long contributor at this point, but he has value as a streaming option. FAAB: $2

Designated Hitter

Mark Vientos, Mets: Vientos hit just .167 over 16 games in his first taste of major-league action last year, but he had a stellar start to the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Syracuse, slashing .333/.416/.688 with 13 home runs, 37 RBI and 26 runs over 38 matchups. The 23-year-old was called up Wednesday and homered in the Mets' win over Tampa Bay. He may serve in the short side of a platoon at DH early on, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him have more of an everyday role if his blistering start to the year carries over to the big-league level. FAAB: $4