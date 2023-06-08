MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Aaron Civale , Guardians: Civale tossed seven scoreless frames during his season debut before giving up four runs in 5.2 innings during his next outing. He then missed just under two months with an oblique injury but returned to the mound Friday against Arizona. The right-hander settled for a no-decision despite throwing five scoreless innings, but it was encouraging to see him have success following his IL stint. Civale's velocity was also up in his return to action, and he could provide fantasy value for the rest of the season if he can remain healthy. FAAB: $7

Elly De La Cruz finally made his major-league debut this week and is worth adding in leagues where he's still available, but there are plenty of pickup candidates who have been productive recently. Most of the viable relievers this week are options for those streaming saves, but there are several players in other areas who could provide long-term production. As always, subscribers are welcome to use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

AJ Smith-Shawver, Atlanta: Smith-Shawver made his major-league debut as a reliever Sunday against the Diamondbacks and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings. However, Atlanta sent Michael Soroka to the minors recently, and Smith-Shawver will have an opportunity to serve as a starter during his next appearance. The 20-year-old operated exclusively as a starter in the minors, and he posted a 1.09 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 33 innings over seven starts between the High-A, Double-A and Triple-A squads to begin the 2023 campaign. If Smith-Shawver can maintain his success in the major-league rotation, it wouldn't be surprising to see him make multiple starts. FAAB: $7

Andrew Abbott, Reds: Abbott made his big-league debut Monday against Milwaukee and picked up the win by striking out six in six scoreless innings. The southpaw expects to get several turns through the rotation, and that expectation will likely come to fruition based on Monday's results. Abbott made 10 starts between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs earlier this year and posted a 2.50 ERA, 90:17 K:BB and 0.91 WHIP in 54 innings during that time. While he could face some growing pains, the 24-year-old had encouraging results in his MLB debut. FAAB: $6

Michael Lorenzen, Tigers: Lorenzen's ERA early this season appeared inflated due to two rough outings early in the season, but he's primarily been effective since then. While he gave up five runs in 5.2 innings against the Royals on May 22, he's allowed no more than one earned run in five of his past six starts, posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in 39.1 innings. While the righty has picked up just two wins across that span, he's logged five quality starts. Lorenzen's 19.6 percent strikeout rate doesn't jump off the page, but he's a decent option for fantasy managers looking for help with ratios. FAAB: $5

Julio Teheran, Brewers: Teheran began the year on a minor-league deal with the Padres and sputtered to a 5.63 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over eight starts. He opted out of his contract in late May and quickly landed a major-league contract with Milwaukee. The 32-year-old has performed well over his first three starts with the Brewers, posting a 1.56 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 17.1 innings. Teheran has had up-and-down results in the majors over the past few seasons, but he at least presents short-term fantasy value due to his recent success. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Trevor May, Athletics: May has tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over his past five appearances and picked up his first save of 2023 during Wednesday's appearance in Pittsburgh. The Athletics have been the worst team in baseball this year and will be in rebuilding mode throughout the season, but May seems to be one of the team's best options when save opportunities arise. The 33-year-old has had some lackluster appearances this year, but he's been a reliable option recently and is entrusted with high-leverage work. FAAB: $5

Justin Lawrence, Rockies: While Pierce Johnson served as the Rockies' primary closer earlier this season, Lawrence has seen several save chances in recent weeks. Over his first four appearances in June, he's converted two of three save chances while also picking up a hold, and he allowed three runs in five innings during that time. Although he gave up two runs in two innings during his most recent appearance, it appears as though Lawrence has trust in high-leverage situations, especially in appearances that don't span multiple innings. FAAB: $4

A.J. Minter, Atlanta: Minter has a 6.04 ERA this season, but he's been much more effective over the past several weeks. Over his past 10 appearances, he's logged a 1.93 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 9.1 innings. In addition, he's picked up two holds, a save and a win over his past four outings. Raisel Iglesias is Atlanta's top closer, but it's encouraging to see Minter still entrusted with high-leverage situations despite his struggles earlier in the season. Minter may not see regular save chances, but he should be in the mix for holds with occasional ninth-inning work when Iglesias is unavailable. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Gary Sanchez, Padres: Sanchez was designated for assignment by the Mets last month after appearing in just three games with the team. However, he was acquired by the Padres and has seen relatively consistent playing time since joining the club. Over nine games with San Diego, he's slashed .310/.375/.793 with four home runs, two doubles, nine RBI and seven runs. Austin Nola struggled for the Padres earlier this season, so Sanchez should have plenty of opportunities to maintain playing time. While he may not be able to stay at his current pace, he's at least a decent streaming option at this point. FAAB: $3

Mitch Garver, Rangers: Garver recently spent just under two months on the injured list with a knee injury, but he's been back in action over the past few days. Across five games since returning, he's gone 6-for-17 with a homer, two doubles, five runs and three RBI. The 32-year-old was also productive over a limited sample before his absence, but Jonah Heim has performed well early this season. Even if Garver has to settle for a timeshare, he has the potential to provide relatively well-rounded production, especially for those in deeper fantasy leagues. FAAB: $3

First Base

LaMonte Wade, Giants: Wade has had sustained success over the past few weeks, reaching base safely in 13 of the past 14 games while logging multi-hit performances in seven of those matchups. Across that span, he's slashed .368/.446/.509 with a home run, five doubles, nine runs, four RBI and a stolen base. The 29-year-old has established himself as the Giants' leadoff hitter, limiting his RBI potential, but he's crossed the plate consistently recently. In leagues where he's still available, Wade warrants consideration. FAAB: $6

Ryan Noda, Athletics: Fantasy managers in deeper leagues can find a decent contributor in Noda, who has been on a tear at the plate over the past 10 games. During that time, he's slashed .343/.500/.600 with three home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and seven runs. His 33.0 percent strikeout rate is concerning, but his recent production has overshadowed his strikeouts during his recent hot streak. Although Noda has limited opportunities to produce runs for the struggling Athletics, he's had consistent playing time and at least profiles as a decent streaming option. FAAB: $2

Second Base

Luis Rengifo, Angels: Rengifo has had several cold spells early in the season, but he's swung a hot bat in recent matchups and has recorded hits in four of the past five matchups. During that time, he's gone 7-for-16 with two home runs, a double, seven runs, three RBI and a stolen base. The 26-year-old's playing time was somewhat inconsistent before his recent hot streak, but he's at least a viable streaming candidate due to his early-June production. FAAB: $3

Third Base

Elly De La Cruz, Reds: The time has come for another top prospect to make his major-league debut, and De La Cruz hasn't disappointed over his first few games in a Reds uniform. Across two games, he's gone 3-for-7 with a homer, a triple, a double, three runs and two RBI. De La Cruz certainly earned his promotion given his production in the minors this year, as he slashed .297/.398/.633 with 12 homers, 38 runs, 36 RBI and 11 steals over 38 games. The 21-year-old should have the opportunity to carve out regular playing time between third base and shortstop, and he's worth rostering in all fantasy formats. FAAB: $22

Jace Peterson, Athletics: Peterson's batting average has hovered around .200 for most of this season, but he's hit the ball over the past two games, going 7-for-9 with two home runs, a double, seven RBI and four runs during that time. The 33-year-old hasn't been a very reliable fantasy contributor for most of the season, but he's still had regular playing time. While it wouldn't be surprising to see him regress to the mean at some point, he's at least a streaming candidate for fantasy managers in deep leagues. FAAB: $1

Shortstop

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies: Tovar has been an everyday player for Colorado over the past few weeks, and he's contributed in multiple statistical categories. Over the past 11 games, he's slashed .350/.409/.575 with a homer, six doubles, seven runs, four RBI and two stolen bases. The 21-year-old hits mainly near the bottom of the Rockies' lineup, but the team has given him some opportunities in more prominent spots in the order recently. While Tovar's production this year has been somewhat inconsistent, he's had a few spurts of solid results early in 2023. FAAB: $4

Outfield

Bryan De La Cruz, Marlins: De La Cruz has reached base safely in 11 of the past 12 games, slashing .333/.396/.578 with three home runs, two doubles, 15 RBI and nine runs while posting four multi-hit performances during that time. After mainly hitting in the heart of the order earlier this year, he's moved to the top one-third of the lineup since the end of May. The 26-year-old has reached base relatively consistently this season and has the potential to provide long-term fantasy production. FAAB: $7

Eddie Rosario, Atlanta: Rosario has logged hits in eight of his past 10 games, posting a 1.018 OPS with three home runs, a triple, four doubles, eight RBI and seven runs. The 31-year-old hasn't reclaimed the production he had during his time in Minnesota, but he's still improved upon his results from 2022. Rosario hits in the heart of the order against right-handers and should continue to have plenty of chances to drive in runs as part of Atlanta's talented offense. FAAB: $6

Joey Wiemer, Brewers: Wiemer had a solid start to his big-league career, but his production fell off over the second half of April and most of May. However, he's in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak in which he's posted a 1.563 OPS with three home runs, five doubles, nine RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. He also added two steals over the three matchups before his hitting streak. While it's unclear whether Wiemer's hot stretch will translate to long-term production, he's been one of the best hitters in baseball over the past week. FAAB: $5

Corey Julks, Astros: Julks has had inconsistent playing time for most of the season, but he's started six of the past seven games. While he's hitting just .217 during that time, he's logged two homers, a double, six RBI, three runs and two steals. The 27-year-old doesn't have stellar ratios, but he's a decent option for fantasy managers looking for counting stats, and he's available in plenty of leagues. FAAB: $2

Michael Taylor, Twins: Taylor has stolen four bases over the past three games, bringing his total up to 10 steals over 56 games in 2023. He's also been a decent source of production in other areas recently, slashing .304/.385/.565 with a home run, three doubles, four runs and three RBI over the past nine matchups. While Taylor's ratios haven't matched what he produced over the past few seasons, he's been a decent source of counting stats and has been able to showcase his speed early in 2023. FAAB: $2