MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

J.P. France , Astros: France has impressed during his first season in the majors, and while he had some shaky starts in May and June, he's hit his stride recently. The right-hander has picked up wins in four of his last five outings, posting a 1.72 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 31.1 innings. He's also logged quality starts in eight of his last nine appearances. France doesn't rack up many strikeouts, as he has a lackluster 16.7-percent strikeout rate and 9.3-percent swinging-strike rate. However, he finds a way to force outs and has been a solid source for ratios, wins and quality starts over the past few weeks. FAAB: $8

The trade deadline is less than a week away, and plenty of players will have their fantasy outlooks change once the dust has settled. One player amid a hot streak who was already traded is Carlos Santana , who moved from the Pirates to the Brewers on Thursday afternoon. There are plenty of rest-of-season and streaming options for fantasy managers to consider as the deadline approaches. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal, Tigers: Skubal allowed seven runs in four innings during his first start after the All-Star break, but he's been effective in his other three starts after making his season debut in early July. The southpaw has held the opposition scoreless in three of his four outings this year, posting a 3.71 ERA, 23:3 K:BB and 0.88 WHIP in 17 innings. Although Skubal hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any of his starts since being activated, he's had encouraging results and warrants fantasy consideration. FAAB: $5

Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies: Sanchez hasn't yet picked up a win in 2023, but he's had consistently solid ratios and is coming off a performance in which he racked up a season-high eight strikeouts Monday against the Orioles. The southpaw has posted three quality starts over his last five appearances, logging a 2.48 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 29 innings during that time. While the southpaw is unlikely to generate many wins, he's had solid ratios with occasional strikeout upside. FAAB: $4

Johnny Cueto, Marlins: Cueto tossed three scoreless innings as a reliever shortly after the All-Star break and took on a starting role Saturday against the Rockies. He allowed a run and struck out eight in six innings in a no-decision, and he's slated to make another turn through the rotation Saturday against Detroit. It's unclear how long the 37-year-old will maintain his spot in the rotation with Eury Perez waiting in the minors, but Cueto has been effective since returning from the injured list and is at least worthy of short-term streaming consideration. FAAB: $2

Peter Lambert, Rockies: Lambert has worked out of the Rockies' bullpen for most of the season, but he's served as a starter in recent outings as Colorado's rotation deals with multiple significant injuries. Over his last two starts, he's allowed just one unearned run in 11 innings, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him maintain a starting role due to his recent results. Lambert has struck out just five batters over his last two starts, but he's a deep-league streaming consideration for those looking for help with ratios. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Adbert Alzolay, Cubs: The Cubs have moved between a few different closers this year, but Alzolay has picked up saves in each of his last four appearances. He's now picked up seven saves over his last nine outings, posting a 2.08 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in 8.2 innings. The Cubs' trade deadline plans aren't yet clear, and it's possible Alzolay shifts to a setup role if the team brings in a late reliever. However, Alzolay has seemed to build a fair amount of trust in the ninth inning over the past few weeks. FAAB: $5

Nick Martinez, Padres: Martinez is more of a speculative pick at this point, as Josh Hader has been the Padres' clear closer but has been mentioned in trade rumors over the past few days. Martinez has converted just one of six save chances this season, but has picked up 13 holds and carries a 3.84 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 72.2 innings. The 32-year-old is in the first year of a three-year deal with San Diego, so it seems likely that he'll stay put, and he could see increased save chances following the trade deadline. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals: Ruiz has been a solid contributor for most of the season, but he's been especially effective to begin the second half of the year. Over 10 games since the All-Star break, he's slashed .389/.450/.639 with two homers, three doubles, seven RBI, six runs and a stolen base. The 25-year-old sees regular playing time for the Nationals and already has double-digit home runs for the first time in his career. Fantasy managers outside of deep leagues could find a decent rest-of-season option in Ruiz. FAAB: $5

Jake Rogers, Tigers: Rogers isn't an everyday player for the Tigers, but he's been productive when on the field recently. He's recorded hits in each of his last nine games, hitting .333 with a home run, a double, six runs and four RBI. The 28-year-old is hitting just .222 this season, but he already has a career-high 12 home runs over 68 games in 2023. Even if he continues to see regular days off, Rogers is worthy of streaming consideration for those in deep leagues. FAAB: $1

First Base

Triston Casas, Red Sox: Casas has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past few weeks, reaching base safely in 13 of the last 14 games and slashing .419/.537/.930 with six home runs, a triple, two doubles, 15 runs and 11 RBI. The 23-year-old has also recorded four multi-hit performances over his last five appearances. Casas hit just .197 over 27 major-league games last season, but has significantly improved in 2023 and is worth rostering in leagues where he's still available. FAAB: $7

Carlos Santana, Brewers: In recent seasons, Santana hasn't had the same results he put up earlier in his career, but he's had encouraging production over the past few games. The 37-year-old is in the midst of a 13-game on-base streak and has been especially productive over the past five matchups. During that five-game span, Santana has gone 7-for-20 with three home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and four runs. His season-long production has been inconsistent, but he's a decent streaming option during his hot streak. He was traded to the Brewers on Thursday afternoon and could have to compete with Rowdy Tellez for playing time once Tellez is back in action. However, Santana still has some streaming value as he heads to his new team. FAAB: $3

Second Base

Luis Rengifo, Angels: Rengifo had a career-best season in 2022 and has been slightly less effective this year, but he's swung a hot bat since the All-Star break. Over 10 games to begin the Angels' second-half schedule, he's slashed .258/.303/.710 with four home runs, a triple, eight RBI and seven runs, including three consecutive multi-hit performances. The Angels are expected to be buyers ahead of next week's trade deadline, but Rengifo has defensive versatility that should allow him to maintain playing time regardless of the team's acquisitions. FAAB: $6

Michael Massey, Royals: Massey's production for most of the year hasn't jumped off the page, but he's been effective at the plate over the past week. Over his last seven games, he's slashed .320/.370/.760 with three home runs, two doubles, seven RBI, five runs and a steal. The 25-year-old is hitting just .219 this season and isn't necessarily a rest-of-season consideration at this point, but he's still available in plenty of leagues and is a decent streaming option for those in deep formats. FAAB: $1

Third Base

Jeimer Candelario, Nationals: Candelario's name has emerged in trade rumors over the past few days, and he's had relatively consistent production in recent weeks. The 29-year-old has been a consistent presence near the top of the Nationals' lineup, and he's slashed .261/.350/.602 with eight home runs, six doubles, 21 runs, 20 RBI and three steals over the past 25 games. It's unclear what role Candelario could have if he's traded to a contender, but he could have increased opportunities for run production if he's part of a more potent offense. FAAB: $7

Shortstop

Marco Luciano, Giants: Luciano is one of the Giants' top prospects and was called up this week after playing just six games at Triple-A Sacramento. The 21-year-old played in 62 games between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs this year and slashed .235/.342/.469 with 13 homers, 36 runs, 35 RBI and six stolen bases. He went hitless in his MLB debut Wednesday, and it's unclear whether he'll stick with the major-league club once Brandon Crawford returns from his knee injury. Luciano has the talent to make him an appealing fantasy option, but his outlook for the rest of the 2023 campaign is somewhat murky. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Sal Frelick, Brewers: Frelick was a first-round pick by Milwaukee during the 2021 draft, and he progressed through the team's minor-league system quickly over the past few years before making his big-league debut this week. The 23-year-old has been effective over a limited sample with the Brewers, going 5-for-12 with a homer, five runs and three RBI over five games. He's one of the team's top prospects and has hit in the heart of the order to begin his major-league tenure. While it wouldn't be surprising to see Frelick experience growing pains at some point, Frelick should have an opportunity to maintain playing time and has the potential to be a solid fantasy contributor. FAAB: $8

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar has gotten off to a hot start to begin the second half of the season, reaching base safely in 11 of the past 13 games while slashing .311/.456/.533 with three home runs, a double, 12 runs, six RBI and two steals. He's been productive for most of the year and is on pace to surpass most of his marks from the 2022 campaign. Nootbaar should have a chance to maintain an everyday role for the Cardinals down the stretch and has decent rest-of-season fantasy potential. FAAB: $7

Will Benson, Reds: After a discouraging performance over 28 games in the majors last season, Benson has shown significant improvement in 2023. He's homered three times since the All-Star break and is now slashing .282/.385/.523 with seven homers, 26 runs, 19 RBI and 10 stolen bases this season. The 25-year-old hits near the bottom of the order and hasn't produced an abundance of runs, but he still has the potential to be a well-rounded contributor for those in deeper fantasy leagues. FAAB: $4

Dylan Moore, Mariners: Moore missed the start of the season with an oblique injury and hasn't seen many at-bats since returning to action in early June. However, he's started four of the past six games and has gone 6-for-13 with three homers, a double, six RBI, four runs and a steal during that time. While the 30-year-old's production has been over a limited sample, it wouldn't be surprising to see him maintain fairly consistent playing time while Jarred Kelenic and AJ Pollock are on the injured list, which gives Moore some streaming value for those in deep leagues. FAAB: $1