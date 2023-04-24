MLB Injury Report: Check Swing Edition

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Yu Darvish : The Padres right-hander made an early exit from his start on Sunday after reporting cramping in his right hamstring. Muscle cramps are common in all sports, especially with fatigue and dehydration. They often resolve

Kris Bryant : The Rockies outfielder did not play Sunday after experiencing pain in his sacroiliac (SI) joint and his gluteal region. The SI joints are formed where the left and right sides of sacrum of the spine joint with the ilium bones of the pelvis. The joint aids shock absorption through the spine while moving in multiple planes. This unique arrangement allows the two joints to rotate and move at the same time, providing stability during high-energy motions like running or jumping. Pain or inflammation in the area can lead to lower back stiffness and occasionally pain into the lower extremities. Furthermore, any functional limitation in the SI joint can negatively impact the muscles of the lower leg, including the quadriceps and hamstrings. The team insists the issue is not linked to his previous back injury, though extra care may still be needed to insure it remains unrelated. He is in the lineup Monday but I would keep a close eye on his status throughout the week ahead. With Bryant sidelined, Charlie Blackmon got the start in right field against the Phillies.

There's been a myriad of injuries so instead of doing a deep dive on one or two specific ailments I present to you an all Check Swings MLB Injury Report.

There's been a myriad of injuries so instead of doing a deep dive on one or two specific ailments I present to you an all Check Swings MLB Injury Report.

Kris Bryant: The Rockies outfielder did not play Sunday after experiencing pain in his sacroiliac (SI) joint and his gluteal region. The SI joints are formed where the left and right sides of sacrum of the spine joint with the ilium bones of the pelvis. The joint aids shock absorption through the spine while moving in multiple planes. This unique arrangement allows the two joints to rotate and move at the same time, providing stability during high-energy motions like running or jumping. Pain or inflammation in the area can lead to lower back stiffness and occasionally pain into the lower extremities. Furthermore, any functional limitation in the SI joint can negatively impact the muscles of the lower leg, including the quadriceps and hamstrings. The team insists the issue is not linked to his previous back injury, though extra care may still be needed to insure it remains unrelated. He is in the lineup Monday but I would keep a close eye on his status throughout the week ahead. With Bryant sidelined, Charlie Blackmon got the start in right field against the Phillies.

Yu Darvish: The Padres right-hander made an early exit from his start on Sunday after reporting cramping in his right hamstring. Muscle cramps are common in all sports, especially with fatigue and dehydration. They often resolve quickly with stretching, massage and other various treatment options. However, occasionally the violent nature of the cramp can result in a mild strain of the involved muscle. For example, Justin Verlander missed time last season after reporting calf cramping that turned out to be a mild strain of the muscle fascia. For now, it appears Darvish avoided a serious injury, but keep a close eye on his activity level leading up to next weekend's start against the Giants.

Josh Donaldson: When Donaldson first strained his right hamstring, I warned that an extended absence would be likely considering his extensive injury history and the issues that come with navigating a hamstring strain. I echoed these concerns the following week when teammate Giancarlo Stanton strained his hamstring. Now these fears have become reality as Donaldson suffered a setback while on a rehab assignment and is expected to miss multiple weeks moving forward. The Yankees are calling the setback a Grade 1+ strain, though it is unclear if the issue is a new injury or an aggravation of the previous strain. Either way Donaldson must begin the recovery progress anew and will not return until May with a late-May return the most likely scenario.

Tony Gonsolin: Ankle sprains occur much more frequently in football and basketball but do occur in baseball. The Dodgers right-hander is one of those cases, as he suffered a moderate ankle sprain in early March. The associated symptoms caused issues with Gonsolin's delivery, resulting in a prolonged recovery. Fortunately, he recently completed his rehab protocol, throwing three innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City last week. He is scheduled to start on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, though he is expected to be on a strict workload initially. His restrictions will put a ceiling on his early fantasy value, but Gonsolin should be rostered in all formats. Gonsolin's return will bolster a Los Angeles rotation that just lost right-hander Michael Grove to a groin strain.

Michael Harris: The reigning NL Rookie of the Year continues to progress through his rehab for a lower back strain. He was able to take part in batting practice over the weekend adding that activity to a list that already includes soft toss, running and taking flyballs in the outfield. The team insists they will continue to handle his recovery conservatively to ensure his long-term availability, but these signs of progressions should be seen as positive. Hopefully a rehab assignment is on the horizon with a return sometime in May.

Kenta Maeda: A comebacker off the bat of Jarren Duran left Maeda with a contused left ankle, but he isn't expected to miss time. Initial X-rays on the area were negative, and he is currently slated to start Wednesday against the Yankees. These injuries can be painful, but it sounds like Maeda avoided anything significant. Utilize him as you would normally.

Jeffrey Springs: Springs' stellar start to the season will be his only action of the year as he is slated to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Monday. He was initially diagnosed with ulnar neuritis, but the diagnosis quickly progressed to a flexor strain and then a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). Both structures are closely associated, and injuries to either one could irritate the ulnar nerve resulting in neuritis. He will miss the remainder of the year, and his recovery is likely to carry over into the 2024 season as well. Taj Bradley joins the Tampa Bay rotation and has a 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 10.1 innings.

Justin Verlander: The veteran pitcher has yet to make his Mets debut after suffering teres major strain in late March. The teres major plays a role in multiple movements, including rotation, and aids in shoulder stabilization. Unlike Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie, Verlander's strain was considered mild and classified as a low-grade strain. He completed a simulated game over the weekend and hopes to make a rehab start later in the week. If he avoids any sort of lingering soreness or unexpected setback, look for Verlander to get his first start for New York in early May.

Triston McKenzie: Speaking of McKenzie, he recently began his throwing program, and there's growing optimism he will be ready to come off the IL when first eligible. The decision to move him to the 60-day was a smart one, as it removed any pressure to rush him back. He can now progress through his recovery knowing the earliest he can return is May 29. Monitor his status in the weeks ahead, but the early signs are encouraging.