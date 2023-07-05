MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, July 5

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Wednesday, July 5

Season: 52-62 -29.80 units

Prior Article: 2-2 -0.38 units

Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians

Well, all good things must come to an end as the Braves lost in extra innings last night, 6-5. But that was against Shane Bieber and now they get Cal Quantrill. Michael Soroka on the bump for the Braves is about the same as getting Kolby Allard, but there is a huge difference between the opposing pitcher tonight. Quantrill has been one of the worst First 5 pitchers in baseball at 2-9-1 (-$645).

I have written ad nauseam about the Braves' incredible run over the last month or so, and they set the record for most home runs by a team in a given month in June.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Guardians

Braves OVER 5.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Braves -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Justin Steele took a step forward in 2022 and is now taking a leap in 2023. The National League starting pitcher in the All-Star Game, Steele has posted a 9-2 record, 2.43 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.

He has allowed two runs or less in 12 out of 15 starts (80 percent), and at least 18 outs recorded in 11 out of 15 starts (73 percent). Steele's earned-run prop is just 1.5, which is too low, so I will look at the Cubs F5 on the run line for the best value and play in this spot.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Brewers

Cubs -0.5 F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -120)

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins

I really do not care who is starting for the Marlins today (it's Bryan Hoenig). The Cardinals are throwing Steven Matz and his first 5 record of 1-7-2 for -$647. Matz has been one of the worst F5 pitchers in baseball and the Marlins smashed the Cards 15-2 on July 4.

Two teams going in completely opposite directions in the last 30 games (Cardinals 11-19, Marlins 21-9), and I have the Marlins actually projected more of a -120 to -130 favorite in this game.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Marlins

Marlins for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap