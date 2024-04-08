MLB Betting
MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks for April 8

MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks for April 8

Kevin Payne 
Published on April 8, 2024

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for April 8

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets

Cleveland Guardians -1.5 Runs (+100 DraftKings)

Triston McKenzie had a horrible first start, allowing four runs in only 3.1 innings. However, he's completely healthy and has a K/9 IP north of 9.0 for his career. The first three projected hitters for the White Sox lineup have 16 strikeouts in just 49 at-bats. As of Monday morning there was not a definite projected starter for the White Sox although it looks like it'll be Jared Shuster. Shuster has made one starter at Triple-A and allowed four home runs in four innings in that game. If Shuster is named the starter, I'd check out Jose Ramirez's anytime home runs (not available as of Monday morning).

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays

Seattle Mariners (+107 BetRivers)

I think it's a great time to buy low on Luis Castillo after a rough first two starts. He allowed four runs in each of those outings but also had a 12:3 K:BB ratio in 10.1 innings. In a small sample, Julio Rodriguez has gone 2-for-3 against Jose Berrios and Jorge Polanco has a home run against him. If you want to dabble in some players props (I wouldn't go crazy here), Mitch Haniger has seven strikeouts against Berrios in only 16 plate appearances. You can find Over 1.5 strikeouts for Haniger on DraftKings at +155 and Haniger has had three multi-strikeout games this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

Ketel Marte (Over 2.5 Hits+Runs+RBI -145 DraftKings)

Kyle Freeland has been awful through his first two starts of the season, allowing 17 earned runs in only 5.2 innings. Those numbers included three home runs and only a 4:4 K:BB rate and both of those games were not at Coors Field. Freeland has also had trouble with Marte in the past, as he has a 1.161 OPS against him in 49 plate appearances. The over/under here is 10.5/11 depending on the site and the Diamondbacks are -180 favorites, suggesting they should score at least five runs.

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants F5 (-0.5 Runs -150 DraftKings)

Reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell makes his season debut tonight for his new team, the Giants. It's tough to say how long he'll pitch in this game considering it's his first start of the season, which is why I'm going with the first five innings line as opposed to the moneyline. Three players in the Washington lineup haven't ever faced Snell and those types of matchups typically favor the pitcher. Nick Ahmed, Jorge Soler and Michael Conforto have all homered against Trevor Williams, who had a 5.55 ERA (5.98 FIP) last season.

MLB Best Bets For Today Recap

  • Cleveland Guardians -1.5 Runs (+100 DraftKings)
  • Seattle Mariners (+107 BetRivers)
  • Ketel Marte (Over 2.5 Hits+Runs+RBI -145 DraftKings)
  • San Francisco Giants First Five Innings (-0.5 Runs -150 DraftKings)

Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
