MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks for Monday June 10

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Monday, June 10

Today is a very short slate with only seven games to choose from. Let's get right to it and take a look at the wagers I like for tonight.

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Best Bet

Minnesota Twins -1.5 Runs (+100 BetMGM)

I have a hard time believing this game will be decided by only one run and as a result I'll take the -1.5 run odds rather than the moneyline. Dating back to his days with the Padres, Chris Paddack's peripheral numbers have always been better than his ERA and he's still just 28 years old. Odd as it seems, I like the fact he just got burned by the Yankees and after his worst outing of the season, he bounced back and threw seven scoreless innings against the White Sox. The Rockies are not a good baseball team and are sending Dakota Hudson to the mound. Hudson has a 35:33 K:BB ratio over 61.2 innings this season. Colorado is also a bottom-10 team in the league with a .295 wOBA against opposing right-handed pitching on the road.

Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers Best Bet

Milwaukee Brewers Over 3.5 Runs -130 (FanDuel)

Toronto heads south of its border to take on the Brewers tonight and send Jose Berrios to toe the rubber. The over/under for this game is set at 8.5, yet the over/under for both teams is only set at 3.5 runs. While I don't like laying -130 odds, Berrios has been markedly worse on the road this season with a 3.76 ERA. His 4.40 FIP suggests that his 2.80 ERA has been a bit lucky and his 60:21 K:BB ratio in 80.1 innings backs that FIP stat. The Brewers are tied for the third-best wOBA at home against right-handed pitching with a .341 mark.

MLB Picks for Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants

Houston Astros Over 1.5 Runs F5 Innings -160 (DraftKings)

Kyle Harrison has allowed at least three runs in each of his last five starts so this seems too good to be true. He's allowed four home runs in those starts and his home 4.65 ERA is worse than his road ERA (3.83). The Astros have a .325 wOBA against left-handed pitching (ninth-best in the league) and their 15.6-percent strikeout rate against that handedness is the lowest mark in baseball. As a result of that stat, I'd sprinkle a little on Kyle Harrison's under for strikeouts, which is under 3.5 on FanDuel at +126 odds.

