Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres, MLB Best Bets & Player Props for June 20

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Thursday, June 20

After a PERFECT 3-0 day last Thursday, there's no need for further introductions to this week. Let's jump right to it!

This game has swung from the Padres being favored by as high as -115 to now favoring the Brewers at -104, and for good reason. Milwaukee is a solid all-around team that plays the type of team baseball the big-name Padres can only dream of playing. The Brewers have battled several key injuries and yet, they control the NL Central with an impressive 44-30 record. Today's starter, Bryse Wilson, is off to a great start to the season and has fared very well against current Padres, giving up only eight hits over 33 ABs with zero home runs. San Diego counters with Adam Mazur and his 7.82 ERA and 2.05 WHIP. Even with the line swing, there is fantastic value on the Brewers tonight.

MIL ML -104 (@ FanDuel)

Mazur's unsightly numbers aside, the scrappy Brew Crew usually doesn't put up big offensive numbers. That, combined with Wilson's numbers against San Diego and solid value is putting me squarely on the under in this one. Four of San Diego's last six games have gone under this total and this has the feel of a 5-2 type of game.

MIL/SD UNDER 8.5 +103 (@ DraftKings)

No Milwaukee batters have faced the San Diego starter and that should suit Christian Yelich just fine. Yelich tends to jump on inexperienced pitchers and has collected two or more bases in six of his last eight games. At plus money, I see no reason to shy away from that tonight.

Christian Yelich Total Bases OVER 1.5 +125 (@ DraftKings)

