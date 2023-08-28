This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, Aug. 28

Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 Runs (-115 DraftKings)

All-Star Josiah Gray toes the rubber tonight against Kevin Gausman and the Jays north of the border. Gausman's numbers have been better at home where both his ERA (3.12) and K/9 (12.5) are better than on the road. Washington has the seventh-worst wOBA (.302) in the league against right-handed pitching, while Gray has struggled over the last month. Over the last 30 days (four starts) Gray has a 7.79 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and a 16:13 K/BB rate. This could easily be a fatigue issue for Gray, who is only 13 innings away from matching his total innings from a season ago.

Best Bet For Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 Runs (-115 DraftKings)

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-110 DraftKings)



This pick is the contrarian in me since Sale just rang up the Astros nine times in his last outing, which was in Houston. He's worked up to 80 pitches since returning from the IL and that number could be increased tonight. However, I see that nine-strikeout performance as a bit of a fluke given how good the Astros have been against left-handed pitching this season. They have the second-highest wOBA (.352, second only to the Braves) in the league and most importantly, the lowest strikeout rate in the league (18.2 percent). The Astros just saw Sale not even a week ago (he gave up four earned runs) and that matchup typically favors hitters. Sale likely isn't going too far over 80 pitches, could be shelled early and leave, and the Astros' success against southpaws this season has me on the under here.

Best Player Prop For Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-110 DraftKings)

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

Marcell Ozuna Anytime HR (+300 DraftKings), Austin Riley Anytime HR (+290 FanDuel)



Finally we get a game back in Coors tonight! Not only that but we get the Braves, the top hitting team against left-handed pitching facing Austin Gomber. Gomber has been awful at home this season with a 7.06 ERA and he's allowed 15 home runs in 72.2 innings this season. Ozuna is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now with five home runs in his last six games and 1.021 OPS this season against left-handed pitching. Riley homered Saturday in San Francisco and has a .911 OPS against lefties since 2021. My experiment of taking the home run odds of two teammates has been successful thus far, with one of the two players going yard in three straight weeks. It's also worth noting Ronald Acuna (+300 FanDuel) has a home run in only six plate appearances against Gomber.

Best Player Props For Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

Marcell Ozuna Anytime HR (+300 DraftKings), Austin Riley Anytime HR (+290 FanDuel)



MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 Runs (-115 DraftKings)

Chris Sale UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-110 DraftKings)

Marcell Ozuna Anytime HR (+300 DraftKings), Austin Riley Anytime HR (+290 FanDuel)

