This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, Sept. 18

Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds

Usually I've been taking a pair of teammates for home run odds, but these RBI numbers involve less risk and are ridiculously good. These two should be hitting third and fourth in the order and again, only one needs to hit to more than double your money. Joe Ryan has been awful as of late, allowing at least one home run in 10 of his last 11 starts and a total of 20 (52 innings) and hasn't gotten to the fifth in either of his last two starts. The other batters in the lineup also have excellent odds and it might make sense to take others as well.

Best Player Props for Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Over 0.5 RBI +220 (DraftKings), TJ Friedl Over 0.5 RBI +225 (DraftKings)

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

There's a pretty big difference between these two offenses and the Padres are the team with a big advantage. They also have Michael Wacha on the mound, and he has been outstanding at home this season with a 2.55 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and a 9 K/9 rate. The Rockies will counter with Ty Blach, who has been, at best, league-average even away from Coors this season (4.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP). The Padre bats are hot coming into this game, scoring 42 runs in their last six games and they have the fourth-best wOBA (.341) in the league against left-handed pitching.

Best Bet For San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres -1.5 Runs (-111 FanDuel)

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Ok, I have to point out that this is likely a sucker bet. I'm not sure what's going on with Lynn, but would you believe it if I told you he doesn't have more than three strikeouts in any of his last five starts? The Tigers have arguably been hitting the best they have all season as of late, scoring at least three runs over their last eight games and averaging over five runs per game in that span. The under for this prop isn't available on all sites, but the over is also making this a fishy wager. Again, I'll take the bait (see what I did there, fishy wager) and fade Lynn.

Best Player Prop For Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-110 FanDuel)

