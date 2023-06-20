MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, June 20

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, June 20

Season: 39-55 -34.25 units

Prior Article: 3-2 +1.06 units

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals

Paul Goldschmidt is one of the best ALL-TIME right-handed batters against left-handed pitching and it is about time to leverage this. He has averaged 0.82 total bases per at bat in his career and faces left-hander MacKenzie Gore on Tuesday night. His 2023 numbers have been underwhelming against lefties, but I am going to lean on career and most recent data in this spot.

Total bases props typically come in at 1.5 on star players and 0.5 on average to below-average players. The TB prop on Goldy comes in at EVEN money tonight and is the first play of the day.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Nationals

Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 total bases for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are averaging 5.6 runs per game over their last nine and Daniel Lynch has a 5.79 ERA on the season. And oh yeah, he allowed FOUR home runs in his last start.

The Royals are looking like the worst team in baseball, especially over their last 17 games in which they are 2-15 with a team ERA of 5.67 (5.6 runs per game). The Tigers have gone OVER on their team total 8 out of their last 10.

MLB Best Bets for Royals at Tigers

Tigers OVER 4.5 runs for 1.1 unit (DraftKings -110)

Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins

This Marlins team is for real and I rode them last Friday, just missing on the run line but hitting the team total. I will lean on the money line here at just -120 with Eury Perez vs. Yusei Kikuchi.

The Marlins are 15-5 in their last 20 and 42-31 overall while the Jays are 3-7 in their last 10. Perez is 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA in 35 innings with a 36/14 K/BB rate. He has been unhittable in his last 4 starts with just 1 earned run allowed in 21 innings (0.43 ERA).

The Marlins are one of the best in baseball over the last 20 games with a 5.0-3.5 average runs per game (+1.5 run differential).

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at Marlins

Marlins ML for 1.2 unit (DraftKings -120)

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcus Stroman has been an incredible play on this season as he has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 13 out of 15 starts (87%), which explains why there is significant juice on his earned-runs prop today. The Pirates are slumping again with a 1-8 record in their last nine and just 2.2 runs scored per game.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Pirates

Marcus Stroman UNDER 2.5 earned runs for 1.5 unit (DraftKings -150)

