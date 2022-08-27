MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 27

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: Expert MLB Bets for Saturday, August 27

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 4-0 (4.00 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 70-70-4 (-9.39 RW Bucks)

I'm focused on one interleague and one AL matchup Saturday night. I think there are chances of some runs piling up as well as a possible upset due to a trio of particularly vulnerable pitchers on the mound.

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Eduardo Rodriguez was very impressive in his first start back from an extended leave Sunday, blanking the underachieving Angels on four hits and three walks over five innings while recording five strikeouts. However, the left-hander has a much stiffer challenge on his hands Saturday night, as the Rangers boast an MLB-best .332/.397/.645 slash line and .439 wOBA at home against southpaws over the last two months. What's more, Rodriguez isn't really a left-hander that's particularly tough in same-handed matchups — he's been knocked around for a .333 batting average by the 40 lefty bats he's faced this season and a .273 figure over the larger sample of the last three seasons — which is good news for some of Texas' most potent hitters like Nathaniel Lowe and Corey Seager.

On the other side, Dallas Keuchel could potentially be just as vulnerable as his counterpart. The veteran lefty keeps getting MLB chances, but he looks finished more often than not these days. Keuchel has already gotten a pink slip from the White Sox and Diamondbacks this season while pitching to a 2-7 record, 8.53 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 1.8 HR/9. Keuchel has also given up well over a .300 average to both lefties and righties, so even though the Tigers are typically pretty harmless against left-handed pitching on the road, they could certainly push some runs across early and contribute to the Over, especially considering Keuchel has yielded a collective .293 average and .784 OPS to current Detroit bats over 111 career encounters.

MLB Best Bets for Tigers at Rangers

Rangers Over 3.5 runs (-120 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 2.40 RW Bucks

Over 7.5 runs (-105 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1.05 RW Bucks

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox

The Diamondbacks haven't had much to celebrate this season while struggling to a 57-67 record, but Merrill Kelly's pitching has been an exception. The veteran right-hander carries a 10-5 record, 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and a tiny 0.5 HR/9 into Saturday's start, and he's been even sharper on the road. Kelly has pitched to a 7-1 record, 2.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 0.4 HR/9 in 65 road innings. Equally important considering the White Sox's righty-heavy lineup, he's held right-handed bats to a .178/.254/.263 line and .236 wOBA outside of Chase Field.

Davis Martin has been impressive as a rookie overall, producing a 2-3 record, 4.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in eight appearances (four starts). However, like any young pitcher, Martin can be prone to inconsistency, and he's returning to the big leagues for this start after having pitched to a 9.00 ERA, 2.18 WHIP and 3.3 HR/9 across his last three appearances for Triple-A Charlotte. He's also running into a D-Backs squad that's been hot against right-handed pitching on the road in August, generating a .261 average and .771 OPS in that split.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at White Sox

Diamondbacks moneyline – 1st 5 innings (-115 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1.15 RW Bucks

Merrill Kelly Over 4.5 strikeouts thrown (-130 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.30 RW Bucks

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Rangers Over 3.5 runs (-120 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 2.40 RW Bucks

Tigers-Rangers Over 7.5 runs (-105 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1.05 RW Bucks

Diamondbacks moneyline – 1st 5 innings (-115 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1.15 RW Bucks

Merrill Kelly Over 4.5 strikeouts thrown (-130 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.30 RW Bucks

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.