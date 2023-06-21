MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
MLB Picks: MLB Previews, Picks, and Predictions for June 21

MLB Picks: MLB Previews, Picks, and Predictions for June 21

Written by 
John Ryan
June 21, 2023

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Two of the Hottest Teams in MLB 
Square Off in Philadelphia 

The Philadelphia Phillies had their six-game win streak snapped Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the NL East-divisional-rival Braves, who lead the division by 5.5 games over the Miami Marlins and by nine games over the Phillies. This marks the second six-game win streak the Phillies have enjoyed in June, and they are 13-5 winning 72 percent of their games in June. The Philly offense is one of the better ones in MLB, but it has been the starting and relief pitching that has propelled the Phillies back into Wild Card contention. 
 

Sign up today with the best sports betting apps in the country. Learn about these top sportsbook apps, which offer welcome bonuses for new users to claim.

The Phillies' starting rotation ranks second with a 3.05 ERA, which is monumentally better than the 10.37 anomaly it posted in May. Right-hander Aaron Nola will be on the hill for the first pitch at 6:40 PM EST, and he has posted a 3.92 ERA and 1.099 WHIP in eight home starts, including 44 strikeouts and just 11 walks.  

The Braves send A.J. Smith-Shawver to the hill to make his third start of the season. He has done quite well, but the scouts have had time to evaluate him to provide the Phillies' hitters with the best approach to get on base and score runs.  


Claim the best sportsbook promo codes from online sports betting sites in the U.S. Learn how to redeem thousands in bonus bets using the top promo offers.

A Highly Profitable Betting System 

Betting on home teams with a season-to-date slugging percentage of 0.330 or lower over their last three games that are taking on a foe that has posted a 0.375 OBP over their last five games has earned a 65-44 record, averaging a +118 wager and earning a solid 37 percent ROI in games played over the past five seasons. 
 
Teams like the Phillies that have won six or more of their last seven games and facing a foe that is on a seven-or-more-game win streak are 15-11 averaging a +105 wager and earning a 19 percent ROI. Bet the Phillies for eight units using the money line.  
 
Player Prop Betting Opportunities 
Aaron Nola Over 6.5 strikeouts –137 at BetRivers 
Kyle Schwarber to score a run –145 at DraftKings 
Trea Turner to hit a double +290 at DraftKings 
Alec Bohm to have at least three hits +1300 
Austin Riley to hit a home run +625 at Bet365 

Discover the best PayPal betting sites, ranked by us! Enjoy seamless transactions, top security, and ultimate convenience at trusted online bookmakers.

Is it Time to Fade the Cincinnati Reds? 

In the Midwest and deep south the weather has turned decidedly hotter, with average temperatures far above the averages for June. Many MLB teams have become quiet in their own way, and a few have stayed hot for most of June. Those teams are the usual names associated with hot streaks in the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves. However, a newcomer to the contender stage is the Cincinnati Reds.  

Entering action on Wednesday, the Reds have won 10 consecutive games for the first time since 2012 when they won 10 consecutive games  July 19-29. They lost the next game, but then went ahead and won five consecutive games before losing five in a row. From Aug. 5, when that five-game losing streak occurred, they went on to finish the rest of the regular season with a 33-27 record, averaging a –140 favorite for a –5 percent ROI. Their offensive production diminished over this period as the under went 33-22-5 for 60 percent winning bets. That somewhat-sluggish finish over the remaining third of the season was good enough for them to win the NL Central division with a 97-65 record.  

This season the Reds rank 10th, scoring an average of 4.82 RPG, which is up 21 percent from last season's 4.00 RPG offensive production. The dominant reason the Reds are a serious contender is the vast improvement from their relievers, who are allowing just 1.86 runs per game this season. In each of the last three seasons their 'pen was their greatest weakness, allowing an average of 2.21 RPG and giving up 2.27 RPG last season. Their 'pen currently ranks 11th as compared to 26th in 2022 and 22nd in 2021. 

Jonathan India for DFS action Friday 

The Reds' second baseman Jonathan India is one of the leaders on the team and ranks high in many MLB offensive categories. He has played 74 games and is batting 0.269 with a 0.354 on-base percentage, including 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases. He did not have a hit in last night's 8-6 win over the Colorado Rockies. However, the Reds are 19-9 for 68 percent wins, and 20-8 for 71 percent on the run line following a game in which India did not have a hit this season. The Reds have a day off Thursday before taking on the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series. Moreover, the Reds with a day off and India coming off a game in which he was hitless are 15-11, averaging a +120 underdog and earning a highly profitable 26 percent ROI in games played over the past three seasons. So, regardless of India getting a hit Wednesday, he is in my DFS lineup Friday. 

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
John Ryan
John Ryan
John Ryan has been handicapping professional sports for over 28 years. He has either won or placed in the Top-10 in dozens of contests. John's success begins with the philosophy that profits are earned and measured over the long-term and not just one lucky weekend. He has hosted or been a guest on more than 5,000 shows and when hosting he always ends them with "Bet with your heads and not over it and may all the wins be yours." Every client is informed that there are no guarantees for profit or that any past performances can be counted on for future profitable results. He provides full disclosure that gambling can be dangerous, but can be a lot of fun if done in a very disciplined manner. For more than 30 years John has develoepd adn deployed many advanced analytical, machine learning, and neural network quantitative applications. Jumuman subjectivity from these applications is minimized and proftit potential optimized. The foundation systems are based on combinatorial algorithms and an adaptive-structure Neural Network. In summary, his systems calculate and analyze several million pieces of game data and then optimizes the data to produce the best possible forecasts. The systems also optimize team streaks and momentum metrics much like their technical use in the analysis of a stocks, futures, or even bitcoin. As seen in the financial markets for decades and personally learned from a vast investment banking career on Wall Street, John applies a contrarian weighting to the betting markets consensus. For example, if a given trend in any sport is posting a 15-2 ATS, then the model may project that the trend has topped and is more likely to reverse. JRS is a cutting-edge technology company whose sports information is unique, and informative, and has produced strong predictive anmd consistent results. The key is committing to a full season or a 6 to 12-month horizon. If you make that decision to do that and invest in yourself, you will not be disappointed. After all, he has been around for 28 years with a proven track record of success and treating clients with the respect and full transparency. To be one of the best in anything it takes hard work week after week and John provides this with no hype and just facts that you trust.
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy
MLB DFS Picks: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 21
MLB DFS Picks: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 21
MLB Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, June 21
MLB Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, June 21
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 21
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 21
Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 MLB Prospects for Redraft Leagues, June 21
Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 MLB Prospects for Redraft Leagues, June 21
MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, June 20
MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Props for Tuesday, June 20