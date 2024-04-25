MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 25

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Thursday brings 10 games across baseball, most of which have early start times. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some of the more appealing options to consider on PrizePicks.

Justin Verlander, HOU at CHC: Less Than 6.0 Pitcher Strikeouts

Verlander held the Nationals in check in his first start off the injured list, allowing two runs over six innings. He threw 78 pitches along the way, so he could probably throw around 90 pitches if he's performing well Thursday. As good as his performance was against the Nationals, he only recorded four strikeouts.

Entering this year, Verlander has seen his strikeout rate decrease in each of the last three seasons. Last year, it bottomed out at 21.5 percent. For his career, he has a modest 24.7 percent strikeout rate. Asking him to reach seven strikeouts in this matchup against a Cubs team that has the sixth-highest OPS in baseball is a tall order.

Kyle Tucker, HOU at CHC: More Than 0.5 Walks

Tucker has a selective eye at the plate. For his career, he has a 10.1 percent walk rate and a 16.1 percent strikeout rate. This season, his walk rate has shot up to 14.9 percent. Entering this matchup with the Cubs, he has drawn at least one walk in nine of his last 12 games.

Starting for the Cubs will be Javier Assad, who has experienced command issues. He has made four starts this season, issuing at least three walks in two of them. For his career, he has a 9.9 percent walk rate. This is a great matchup for Tucker to draw another walk.

Cole Ragans, KC vs. Jose Berrios, TOR: Less Than 0.5 First Inning Runs Allowed

This has the potential to be a stellar pitching matchup. Ragans was roughed up in his last start, giving up seven runs over 1.2 innings to the Orioles. Prior to that, he had given up a total of five runs over his first four starts. The Orioles are a difficult matchup for most pitchers, given that their .780 OPS is the third-highest mark in baseball. By contrast, the Blue Jays only have a .688 OPS.

Berrios has gone three straight starts without allowing a run. He has made five starts total this season, pitching at least six innings and allowing two or fewer runs in each of them. Both pitchers have a favorable opportunity to log a scoreless first inning. There is some rain in the forecast, though, so be sure to monitor for updates leading up to first pitch.

Dakota Hudson, COL vs. Randy Vasquez, SD: More Than 0.5 First Inning Runs Allowed

This is not a good pitching matchup. After posting a 4.98 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP last year, Hudson has a 5.06 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP over his first four starts this season. He has issued almost as many walks (11) as he has strikeouts (12). That's a recipe for disaster at Coors Field. Vasquez also isn't an overpowering force, recording 36 strikeouts over 42.2 career innings in the majors.

In two of the three games in this series, the Padres have scored in the first innings. They put up two runs in the first inning Tuesday, followed by a four-runs in first inning Wednesday. Taking these teams to score at least one run in the first inning is the way to go.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.