MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 4

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Thursday doesn't bring a lot of action across baseball. There are six games on the schedule, two of them being a doubleheader between the Mets and Tigers. With that in mind, let's look at some of the more appealing options on PrizePicks.

Michael Taylor, PIT vs. WAS: More Than 0.5 Total Bases

Taylor is known more for his defense than his production at the plate. He has a difficult time making contact, posting a 29.9 percent strikeout rate for his career. Last season, he only hit .220 for the Twins. However, he did record a .223 ISO while launching 21 home runs.

Taylor has started off this season on a hot streak, recording at least one hit in all six games. Overall, he is 9-for-21 with two doubles. He has a favorable matchup to remain productive when the Pirates take on Josiah Gray and the Nationals. Gray only lasted four innings in his first start of the season, allowing eight hits, two home runs and seven runs against the Reds. For his career, he has a 1.41 WHIP.

Bobby Witt, KC vs. CWS: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

Witt enjoyed a breakout 2023 campaign in which he hit 30 home runs and stole 49 bases. He showed an improved eye at the plate, lowering his strikeout rate to 17.4 percent. After posting a 38.6 percent hard-hit rate in 2022, he had a 45.4 percent hard-hit rate last season.

There has been no slowing down Witt at the beginning of this season. He has recorded at least two hits in four of six games. Overall, he is 10-for-25 with two home runs, four doubles and one triple. Up next is a matchup against Michael Soroka, who gave up nine home runs over just 32.1 innings last season. In his first start of 2024, he gave up a home run and four runs over five innings to the Tigers. Expect Witt to have another productive performance at the plate.

Willson Contreras, STL vs. MIA: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Contreras is one of the most consistent hitting catchers in baseball. He has launched at least 20 home runs in each of the last four full seasons. Last year, he recorded a .358 OBP, which was the highest mark of his career.

Thursday brings a matchup against left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers, who has a career 1.54 WHIP. The lefty being on the mound is good news for Contreras. For his career, he has a .344 wOBA and a .193 ISO against right-handed pitchers, compared to a .369 wOBA and a .237 ISO versus lefties. In a matchup in which the Cardinals should be able to score runs, look for Contreras to be right in the thick of the action.

Tanner Bibee (CLE) vs. Pablo Lopez (MIN): Less Than 0.5 1st Inning Runs Allowed

Bibee couldn't have looked much better in his first season in the majors last year. He made 25 starts, posting a 2.98 ERA and a 3.52 FIP. He gave up just 0.8 HR/9, while also generating a 1.18 WHIP. While he gave up three runs over four innings to the Athletics in his first start this year, none of those runs came in the first inning.

Lopez continues to be one of the more consistent starting pitchers in baseball. He has recorded four straight seasons with an ERA of 3.75 or lower and a FIP of 3.71 or lower. His strength is keeping hitters off base, posting a 1.17 WHIP for his career. While he did give up a run in the first inning in his season debut against the Royals, it was the only run that he allowed across seven innings. The odds are favorable for Bibee and Lopez to produce a scoreless first inning in this matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.