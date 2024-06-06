MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, June 6

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There are 10 games on the schedule Thursday, three of which have early start times. Let's set our sights on the night games and highlight some of the top options to consider on PrizePicks.

Fernando Tatis, SD vs. ARZ: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

Tatis is currently on an 11-game hitting streak. During that span, he is 19-for-44 (.432) with two home runs and two doubles. He continues to hit the ball hard, recording a 12.8 percent barrel rate and a 51.8 percent hard-hit rate this season.

Taking the mound for the Diamondbacks will be Slade Cecconi, who has given up nine home runs over just 37 innings. In his seven appearances this season, he has allowed at least one home run in six of them. That's not a new issue for him, given that he allowed 24 home runs over 116.1 innings at Triple-A last year. With the power Tatis brings to the plate, more-than is the way to go here.

Rafael Devers, BOS at CWS: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

Another star who is locked in at the plate right now is Devers, who slugged two home runs against the Braves on Wednesday. Over his last 11 games, he is 14-for-39 (.359) with three home runs, two doubles and two triples. His slugging percentage currently sits at .576 for the season, which is on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

Devers could be primed for another big night at the plate with Jake Woodford set to take the mound for the White Sox. Last season, he gave up 11 home runs and had a 1.74 WHIP over 47.2 innings for the Cardinals. In the one appearance that he made for the White Sox this year, he gave up three runs over 4.1 innings to a Blue Jays team that has scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball.

Charlie Blackmon, COL at STL: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Blackmon continues to produce drastic home and road splits. While he has a .373 wOBA and a .212 ISO at home this season, he only has a .236 wOBA and a .062 ISO on the road. He has a career .399 wOBA at home but just a .314 wOBA on the road.

This road matchup against Sonny Gray isn't likely to help Blackmon. Gray has been excellent, recording a 3.00 ERA and a 2.65 FIP. His 33.5 percent strikeout rate is also on pace to be the best mark of his career. Don't expect for Blackmon to have a productive evening at the plate.

Bryan Woo, SEA vs. JP Sears, OAK: Less Than 0.5 First Inning Runs

These two teams combined to score just three runs Wednesday. Neither has a great lineup, with both of them ranked inside the bottom-five in the league in runs scored. The Mariners have struck out the most times in baseball, while the Athletics have struck out the second-most times. This game will also be played at the Athletics' pitcher-friendly home park.

This pitching matchup has the potential to be a good one. Since coming off the injured list, Woo has a 1.38 ERA and a 2.63 FIP over five starts. His WHIP checks in at a sparkling 0.58. Sears has a 1.11 WHIP this season and has given up one or no runs in three of his five starts at home. With runs potentially at a premium in this game, let's target both teams to have a scoreless first inning.

