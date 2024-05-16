MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 16

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Baseball brings a modest six-game slate to the table Thursday. With one early start time among them, let's focus on the five evening games and highlight some appealing options to target on PrizePicks.

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. CIN: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

Nick Lodolo was scheduled to make this start for the Reds, but he landed on the injured list Wednesday with a groin issue. None of their other four starters could take the mound on normal rest, so they will use Brent Suter as the opener of a bullpen game. That puts them in a tough spot against a Dodgers team that has scored the most runs in baseball.

Betts comes into this matchup firing on all cylinders, posting four straight two-hit games. After recording a 1.094 OPS at home last year, he has a 1.071 OPS at home this season. Of the seven home runs he has hit, six of them have come at home. This is a great spot for Betts to produce another stellar stat line.

Shohei Ohtani, LAD vs. CIN: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

Like Betts, Ohtani is locked in right now. He has seven hits over his last three games, raising his batting average to .364 for the season. He has followed up his .350 ISO from last year with a .312 ISO in the early going. Over 43 games, he has launched 12 home runs and 16 doubles. With the pitching issues that the Reds have right now, more is the way to go here.

Joey Estes, OAK at HOU: Less Than 4.0 Strikeouts

The Athletics didn't enter this season with much starting pitching depth. Things are even worse for them right now with Paul Blackburn (foot) and Alex Wood (shoulder) out. Estes had a 6.04 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over six starts at Triple-A this year, but he was still called upon to join the rotation. In his first start, he allowed one run and posted five strikeouts over five innings against the Mariners.

The Mariners have struggled mightily on offense, especially in terms of making contact. They have struck out the most times in baseball. The same can't be said for the Astros, who have struck out the fewest times in baseball. Despite this being a small number, less than is still an appealing option.

Vaughn Grissom, BOS vs. TB: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Grissom has struggled in his return from a hamstring injury. Over nine games, he is 5-for-37 with a .162 slugging percentage. He has also yet to draw a walk and has struck out at least one time in each of his last six games. With him struggling, he has only three runs scored and two RBI.

Up next for Grissom is a matchup with Zack Littell, who has a 1.28 WHIP this season and a 1.27 WHIP for his career. He has made eight starts this season, allowing two or fewer runs in six of them. One of the keys to his success has been him giving up just three home runs over 44.2 innings. With Littell pitching so well, this is not a good matchup for Grissom to get back on track.

