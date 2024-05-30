MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 30

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Baseball brings eight games to the table Thursday, four of which have early start times. Let's focus on the night games and highlight some of the more appealing options to target on PrizePicks.

Aaron Judge, NYY at LAA: More Than 8.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Judge did not record a hit in Wednesday's win over the Angels, but he was walked twice. After a slow start, his wOBA sits at .430 for the season. That puts him on pace to record a wOBA of at least .420 for the third straight season. His power numbers are also off the charts, as he has hit 17 home runs on his way to a .338 ISO.

This is a great matchup for Judge to remain hot with Patrick Sandoval set to start for the Angels. After recording a 1.51 WHIP last season, Sandoval has a 1.55 WHIP this year. He has limited left-handed hitters to a .265 wOBA during his career, but righties have a .324 wOBA against him. With how locked in Judge is right now, more than is the way to go here.

Zac Gallen, ARI at NYM: More Than 17.5 Pitching Outs

Gallen continues to churn out excellent stat lines. Through his first 10 starts this year, he has a 3.12 ERA that is supported by a 3.23 FIP. He has only allowed 0.9 HR/9, while posting a 1.13 WHIP. With his ability to keep hitters off base, he has logged at least six innings in each of his last four starts.

Gallen has a favorable opportunity to log at least six innings again when he faces the Mets. Their lineup has not been good, posting the ninth-worst OPS in baseball. They also have the worst home OPS in baseball at .604. To complicate matters for them, they could be without Pete Alonso, who was hit in the hand Wednesday.

J.D. Martinez, NYM vs. ARI: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Martinez has been underwhelming to begin his tenure with the Mets, posting a .731 OPS across 29 games. With regards to this option, Martinez has recorded fewer than two combined hits, runs and RBI in six of his last eight games. With Gallen on the mound, he could produce another muted stat line.

Jack Flaherty, DET at BOS: More Than 17.5 Pitching Outs

Flaherty has proven to be an excellent addition for the Tigers, posting a 3.84 ERA and an even better 2.98 FIP over 10 starts. One of the keys to his success has been stellar command. He has just a 3.7 percent walk rate to go along with his 33.3 percent strikeout rate. Hitters have had a difficult time squaring him up, leaving Flaherty to allow just a 33.3 percent hard-hit rate.

With Flaherty pitching so well, he has logged at least six innings in nine of his 10 starts this season. The Tigers just played a doubleheader versus the Pirates on Wednesday, so they would likely love for Flaherty to help give their bullpen some rest. Combine all of that with the Red Sox missing one of their most dangerous hitters in Tyler O'Neill (knee) and Flaherty has a favorable opportunity to log at least six innings again.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.