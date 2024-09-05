MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 5

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Thursday brings nine games across baseball. There are some early start times, so let's focus on the five evening games and highlight some of the best options to consider on PrizePicks.

Kyle Schwarber, PHI vs. MIA: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

When Schwarber gets hot, he can carry a lineup. After going 17 straight games without a home run, he has hit four home runs over his last two games. He is up to 32 home runs for the season and he has a .367 wOBA that is his highest mark since 2021.

Trying to slow down Schwarber will be Adam Oller, who has made three previous starts for the Marlins. He held the Cubs and Giants to a combined one run over his last two starts, but he has shown a lack of control with eight walks over 16.1 innings since being called up. He also allowed two home runs in a start against the Diamondbacks. Over 110.1 career innings in the majors, he has allowed 24 home runs and has a 1.62 WHIP. Schwarber has the potential to provide another juicy stat line Thursday against Adam Oller.

Marcell Ozuna, ATL vs. COL: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Ozuna has been locked in down the stretch, hitting 36-for-106 (.340) with five home runs and eight doubles over his last 27 games. It has been the continuation of an excellent season that has seen him register a .265 ISO and a .402 wOBA. His 53.8 percent hard-hit rate is on pace to equal the highest mark of his career.

Starting this game for the Rockies will be Austin Gomber, who has a 4.69 ERA and a 4.98 FIP. He has allowed 1.7 HR/9, which fits right into Ozuna's wheelhouse. Of the 27 home runs that Gomber has allowed this season, 20 of them were launched by right-handed hitters. Don't be surprised if Ozuna leaves the yard in this matchup.

Wyatt Langford, TEX vs. LAA: More Than 7.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

Langford entered the season with lofty expectations but has largely underwhelmed with a .140 ISO and a .307 wOBA. He has also battled injuries which have limited him to 112 games. However, he is healthy now and is starting to heat up at the plate. Across his last 12 games, he is 14-for-44 (.318) with three home runs and three doubles.

Taking the mound for the Angels will be Jack Kochanowicz, who held the Tigers scoreless over six innings in his last start. He has made six starts for the Angels, four of which have come against teams who rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in runs scored. Still, he has a 1.41 WHIP. With how locked in Langford is right now, this is an option to strongly consider.

Luis Arraez, SD vs. DET: More Than 6.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Arraez produced two more hits Wednesday against the Tigers, giving him five multi-hit performances over his last seven games. While he doesn't bring much power to the plate, his contact skills continue to be elite. Since the All-Star break, he has a 1.2 percent strikeout rate across 38 games. During that span, he is batting .315 with a .355 OBP.

With how Arraez is able to make contact, he stands out for a matchup against Casey Mize. Mize already doesn't miss many bats, posting a 16.8 percent strikeout rate this season and an 18.1 percent strikeout rate for his career. Mize has recorded a 1.42 WHIP this year, so Arraez has the potential to provide multiple hits again.

