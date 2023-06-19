MLB Picks Today: Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, June 19

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, June 19

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds OVER 5.5 Runs (+100 DraftKings)

I find myself betting the under more lately simply because it's usually the contrarian play. However, betting the over is much more fun in any sport as typically more scoring makes for a better game. There's also the fact that once the over hits, you can't lose whereas the under is always in question until the last out. Cincinnati comes into this game red-hot (see what I did there?) winning eight straight games and averaging 6.3 runs per game over that span. The two starters in this game - Austin Gomber and Brandon Williamson - have a combined ERA of 12.69 with Gomber's (7.29) being worse. In a limited sample of 27 plate appearances, the Reds have a team .949 OPS against Gomber from their likely starting lineup. Look for this to easily be one of the higher-scoring games of the night.

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Over 0.5 Runs (-115 FanDuel)

This line is -130 in other places so it's probably wise to grab it sooner than later. Thomas comes into this game on fire hitting safely in 11 of his last 12 games and has a 1.059 OPS over the last two weeks. He's scored a run in nine of his last 11 games and has flashed power with three home runs (11 overall) over that span. Jack Flaherty has been a tough pitcher to predict with most of his outings being very good or very bad. His 1.59 WHIP suggests he lets batters reach a lot suggesting Thomas should be able to get on base and score.

Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays Money Line (-155 DraftKings)

This line is -166 in other places so this is another line to jump on immediately. The Jays -1.5 runs is definitely in play as well (+108 FanDuel) as I think this is an easy win for Toronto. Jose Berrios has an interesting stat that in his nine starts since May 1, his ERA has improved in every start going from 5.29 to 3.28. He has the advantage of the majority of the Miami lineup never facing him and the matchup against Bryan Hoeing for Toronto appears to be a good matchup for them.

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Michael Wacha OVER 1.5 Walks (-115 DraftKings)

On the surface, this looks like an easy under as it's hit in five of his last six games. However, the Giants are one of the more patient teams at the plate walking 10.0 percent of the time against right-handed pitching (third best in baseball). I expected this line to have better odds considering the five of six stat so it makes me think they're goading people into taking the under. That's another reason why I'm taking the over.

