MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Friday August 19

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Friday, August 19

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 1-3 -3.10 units

Season Record:151-137-4 +26.33 units

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

I still do not think that people realize how GOOD the Orioles have been this year, especially since June 11th in which their record is 37-22. The Red Sox are 17-29 since June 27th with a 8-15 road record and .220 BA vs. .254 at home. The Orioles are 33-22 at home.

Getting the O's at just about even money at home in an even pitching matchup is great value. I love the Orioles bullpen vs. the Red Sox bullpen and this game will be won after the 5th inning. The Red Sox can not even beat the woeful Pirates at this point. One team is playing with motivation, the other is not.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Orioles

Orioles -110 for 1.1 RW buck (FanDuel)

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

I wrote about the bias towards Jose Berrios by oddsmakers who continue to lay bad number after bad number on him. I think the same goes here with Lance Lynn who has been awful this year with a 5.62 ERA, but strangely he has a 43/4 K/BB ratio in his last 7 starts. His HR/9 at 1.8 is killing him. I have been a Triston McKenzie fan since the middle of last year when he started to minimize the walks and went on an incredible run. I backed him most of that run and will look to do the same here as he has a 2.09 ERA in his last 7 starts.

The White Sox as a team are playing well, but the Indians have the edge in the series at home. I think we get the better hitting team and pitcher at home in this spot.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Guardians

Guardians -130 for 1.3 RW buck (FanDuel)

The AL Central race is among the best in baseball with the Guardians, White Sox, and Twins all in contention for the divisional crown.

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

It is very easy to just take the Dodgers on the run line at -1.5 (-120) and call it a day. But I tend to shy away from the run line when there is a quality pitcher on the other side and we get that in Jesus Luzardo.

Tyler Anderson is 5-0 with a 1.32 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in his last 7 home starts. The Dodgers are the 4th highest scoring team at home F5 and the Marlins are the 3rd worst scoring F5 team on the road.

I'm more apt to look at what is the most predictable outcome in this game and it is the Marlins not being able to score. Rather than lay the -1.5 runs in what could end up being a very low-scoring game, let's just attack this awful Marlins offense.

If you're interested in futures bets, the Dodgers currently sit atop the World Series odds with prices anywhere between +310 to +370.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Dodgers

Marlins UNDER 3 for 1.3 RW buck (FanDuel -130)

Marlins UNDER 1.5 runs F5 for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres

I want no part of the moneyline that opened -325 and was steamed to -385 or the run lines being posted at -1.5/-2.5 here. I do not trust the Padres at all and the lines are grossly inflated. But that does not mean we shouldn't look at this game. Much like the game above, what do we think is the most predictable piece of the game? Paolo Espino is a bad pitcher with a 5.51 ERA in his last seven starts who just pitched against the Padres on August 14th (5.2 innings, 4 earned runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).

The Padres average 2.34 runs per game F5 at home, so asking them to score three runs against one of the worst pitchers in the majors is reasonable.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Padres

Padres OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

