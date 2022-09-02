MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Friday, September 2

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for September 2

Last Article's Record: 2-2 -0.48 units

Season Record: 165-151-4 +23.28 units

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are on a 15-2 run at home over their last 17 games while averaging 6 runs a game vs. allowing 3.17. With Jordan Montgomery on the mound for the Cardinals vs. Adrian Sampson for the Cubs, this looks to be a prime smash spot for the Cardinals.

Normally, I prefer to bet the Cardinals against a lefty, but with the recent home streak these numbers are just too strong to ignore. We also get both starting pitchers with recent results against each team. Sampson was lit up for 5 runs in 3.1 innings on August 23rd, while Montgomery went the full 9 innings versus the Cubs on August 22nd allowing just 1 hit and striking out 7 with 0 walks.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Cardinals

Cardinals -1.5 runs for 1.10 RW buck (DraftKings -110)

Cardinals OVER 4.5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (FanDuel -115)

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

I know I must sound like a broken record when it comes to the Marlins and UNDER, but seriously how can you not continue to go back to the well? The Marlins are just 4-8 on the road over their last 12 and their home UNDER streak has been well documented here. They are averaging just 2 runs per game and scored over 3 runs just once.

My initial lean was going Marlins under, but with a team total of just 2.5 runs I looked at the game total instead. We have Sandy Alcantara vs. Charlie Morton and I really like the game to go under and it gives us insurance in case of a late inning rally by the Braves.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Braves

Marlins/Braves UNDER 7 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

Seriously, how does Dallas Keuchel even have a job in the majors at this point? The guy is 2-8 with an 8.84 ERA.

Betting his games OVER is easy money as 6 out of his last 7 starts have it. The total runs in those last 7 games - 13, 13, 7, 18, 18, 23, and 12.

This is a straight up square chalk play if I ever saw one. They cant make this total high enough. For some strange reason, this TOTAL has fallen to 9 on DraftKings. Get in ASAP, as this is my strongest totals play of the year.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Red Sox

Rangers/Red Sox OVER 9 runs for 4.8 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.