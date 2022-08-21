MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, August 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Free MLB Picks for Sunday, August 21

RotoWire.com's Walter Hand has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 2-2, +0.20 units

Season Record: 62-68, -4.33 units

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

White Sox starter Dylan Cease has improved dramatically this year, recently recording a streak of 14 consecutive starts in which he didn't allow more than one earned run. He's also been very effective against Cleveland, recording the win in two of three starts against the Guardians while posting a 2.12 ERA over 17.0 innings. There's little reason not to back him (at plus-money) to have a lead after five innings.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Guardians

Chicago White Sox F5 -0.5, +105

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

The Astros have had their hands full with the Braves, dropping the first two games of this series. They now send Jose Urquidy to the mound, who beat the Braves (while recording the win) in his start against them in last year's World Series. Urquidy comes into this game in very good form, having gone six or more innings in 10 of his last 11 starts, including one of his better starts of the season (7.2 innings of one-run ball) last time out. Contrast that with Braves starter Charlie Morton, who has been very hit-and-miss recently, allowing five runs in three of his last six starts. This game could easily go either way, but I think Houston has a slight edge, and the Urquidy win price (+245) seems pretty far out of whack compared to the Astros win price (+120), particularly with Urquidy pitching as deep as he has been recently. Good value on the Astros starter.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Braves

Jose Urquidy to record a Win, +245

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

Nothing fancy here, just looking to fade Rangers starter Kohei Arihara, who I think is pretty bad. We already had a good chance to do so earlier this week with the Athletics and the underrated JP Sears (who supplied a no-sweat win in Arihara's season debut on Tuesday), and of course facing the Twins in Minnesota is a tougher draw. The price on the Twins holding a lead after five innings is very reasonable, especially with Twins starter Joe Ryan pitching to a 2.96 ERA at home this year.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Twins

Minnesota Twins F5 -0.5, -130

