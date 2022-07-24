MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, July 24

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Sunday, July 24

Last Article's Record: 2-1, +1.15 units

Season Record: 49-55, -4.33 units

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Nestor Cortes over 5.5 strikeouts, -102

Trying something a little different here. In addition to being a decent strikeout pitcher (99 K's in 95.2 innings), I noticed Nestor Cortes has made three Sunday starts this year where he's recorded at least seven strikeouts. Looking a little closer, two of those performances came against the Astros and White Sox and they don't strike out very much (Houston ranking 28th in team strikeouts, Chicago at 25th). The other Sunday effort produced 12 Ks versus these same Orioles, who currently sit sixth in team strikeouts. In trying to determine how long Cortes will pitch today, I put him at roughly 6.0 innings. And given his overall strikeout-per-inning - in combination with his Sunday starts and his impressive previous appearances against the Orioles - I think the 5.5 strikeout number is a little bit soft, particularly at the coin-flip price. The other reason I kind of like this play (relating to the Sunday angle) is that I've always suspected overall league K-rates might be high on Sundays as umpires - even if just subconsciously - may be trying to move the game along as quickly as possible so that everyone can leave town.

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5, -115

While the Blue Jays have dominated the Red Sox in the first two games of this series, this selection is more about Boston starter Brayan Bello, who pitched poorly enough in his first two starts that he wasn't allowed to make a third start at Yankee Stadium and was sent back down to the minors. He's back up today due to the Chris Sale injury and has allowed a whopping 19 baserunners and nine earned runs over just eight innings, not making it past four frame in either of his two starts. With Toronto starter Ross Stripling pitching pretty well recently and with the club piling up the runs in this series, this seems like an easy call.

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros -118

Nice pitching matchup here, with two of the best LHP in baseball squaring off. Pretty decent edge to the Astros, who are clearly the better team and will likely be facing a Seattle lineup that's missing star rookie Julio Rodriguez (sidelined yesteday with a sore wrist; reportedly day-to-day). Also be aware the Astros have crushed lefties this year going 22-10 against. On the other side, the Mariners have struggled against southpaws (8-13 vs. LHP compared to 43-31 vs. RHP). It's also worth noting Astros starter Framber Valdez has pitched much better on the road this year than at home (1.86 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in his away starts covering 72.2 innings). Meanwhile, Seattle starter Robbie Ray struggled in his lone start against Houston this year by allowing 11 baserunners and three earned runs - through three homers - across five innings. Advantage: Houston.

