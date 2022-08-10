MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, August 10

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Bets for Wednesday, August 10

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

It was a clean sweep of the board yesterday with 4-0 and if you noticed the trend of picking on bad teams with UNDERS, it is not by mistake. This should be a trend you look for the rest of the season.

Last Article's Record: 4-0 +4.00 units

Season Record:143-127-3 +30.25 units

Since July 1: 42-25-2

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

The biggest moneyline on the board at -300 and some run lines at -2.5 out there and rightfully so. This is a massive pitching matchup with Justin Verlander vs. Glenn Otto. If you have not read my article on how to approach -300 and higher moneyline games check it out here. It is hard not to find multiple ways to be on the Astros and Verlander in this spot based on season-long and recent trends. My only caution to the wind is that the Rangers' offense is sneaky good, so just be careful on any specific Verlander props.

Two trends stand out in this game - Astros winning and UNDER. The total has gone UNDER 10-2 in Texas's last 12 games against Houston. Houston is 14-1 in its last 15 games against Texas. The Astros are 7-2 in Verlander's last 9 home starts as a favorite with a 5.1.-2.4 average score and 2.7 differential. There is no way I am laying -2.5 runs in this spot.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Astros

Astros -1.5 runs for 1.35 RW buck (DraftKings -135)

Rangers/Astros UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Jose Berrios reputation is still buying him at least 0.5-1.0 runs lower on TOTALS and the numbers simply just do not justify it. Add in Dean Kremer and his 4.42 ERA over his last 7 starts and we should have some runs in this game. The Blue Jays are 3rd in baseball for runs scored F5 on the road at 2.76, while the Orioles are getting 2.43 runs per game F5 at home (Total = 5.2).

We also have recent head-to-head trends that all point to the OVER. The total has gone OVER in the last 6 games in this series (11,11,12,13,11,12). While I do like the OVER 9 in the game, I like the F5 over even more as I want to avoid the Orioles bullpen.

MLB Totals Bets for Blue Jays at Orioles

Blue Jays/Orioles OVER 4.5 runs F5 for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

Take one ace pitcher (Sandy Alcantara) and one very bad offense (Miami Marlins) and it spells UNDER. With run prevention on both sides and the Marlins actually a road dog in this spot, I am leaning towards the UNDER. The Phillies are hot again, 9-1 last 10 and 15-5 last 20. But Alcantara has been unhittable this year and recently. He also has 3 starts against the Phillies this year with a 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP. The UNDER has hit in the Marlins last 11 out of 14 games and have scored more than 3 runs in just two of those games.

It is playable at 7 and even money pretty much everywhere, but I will take the 7.5 on FanDuel with slight juice to play it safe.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Phillies

Marlins/Phillies UNDER 7.5 for 1.22 RW buck (FanDuel -122)

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies

Jose Quintana pitched at Coors on July 15th and got crushed for 6 runs in 5 innings and we saw 17 runs in the game last night. Kyle Freeland has a 5.09 ERA in his last seven starts. The Cardinals are a top 5 offense in the last 14 days and the Rockies are just outside the top 10. But as we know the Rockies are significantly better on offense at home with a .815 OPS vs. .652 OPS on the road.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Rockies

Cardinals/Rockies OVER 12 for 1.05 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

