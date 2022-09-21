MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, September 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks for Wednesday, September 21

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 2-1 +1.00 units

Season Record:185-165-5 +33.16 units

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

Whenever you have a -300 home favorite, the automatic lean is look at -1.5 and what the odds are. In this case, we get under the -140 threshold and avoid a -2.5 run line as well. It also helps when you have a very bad pitcher on the other side in Madison Bumgarner. MadBum has really struggled recently and against the Dodgers. He has an 8.35 ERA in his last seven starts and 6.85 in his last five against the Dodgers.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Dodgers -1.5 runs for 1.38 RW buck (DraftKings -138)

Dodgers over 5.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays

I passed on the total for the Rays/Astros yesterday because of the line move from 7 to 6 and it still ended up going under, but just barely. The Rays have been held scoreless by the Astros pitching staff in the last two games. Lance McCullers has a 2.43 ERA in his last seven starts and probably allows 2 earned runs in this game which he has done in his last 3 starts. The hope is the Astros bullpen shuts down the Rays' offense for the remaining part of the game.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Rays

Rays UNDER 3.5 runs for 1.40 RW buck (DraftKings -140)

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

The Marlins UNDER paid off again as they scored just 1 run yesterday in a 2-1 loss to the Cubs. This is a similar situation as yesterday with Marcus Stroman going for the Cubs. He has only allowed 2 home runs in his last 7 starts with a 2.90 ERA. Because the threat of a homerun is diminished in the park, the opposing pitcher, and heck the Marlins bats, I'm going UNDER on their team total again.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Marlins

Marlins UNDER 3.5 runs for 1.35 RW buck (DraftKings -135)

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

One of my system plays is when we have two suspect starting pitchers, it warrants a heavy look at the OVER for the game and we get that here with Tucker Davidson against Dane Dunning. Both have an ERA in the 6.00 range in their last seven starts. Both teams are averaging close to 4.0 runs per game in the month of September. That is against "average" so we get the below average in this game which has a 6-5 type of feel to it.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Rangers

Angels/Rangers OVER 8.5 runs for 1.08 RW buck (FanDuel -108)

