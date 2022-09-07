MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, September 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Free MLB Picks for Wednesday, September 7

Last Article's Record: 3-1 +2.15 units

Season Record:171-153-4 +31.48 units

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

We hit on the Rays -1.5 last night as they won 8-4 and will go back to the well again tonight. I documented the Rays history at home against the Red Sox yesterday, but we have another strong edge in starting pitching with Jeffrey Springs for the Rays against Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta's last 5 starts against the Rays read like this: - 0-4, 6.33 ERA, 28 K, 14 BB. Meanwhile, Springs over his last 7 starts has a 2.82 ERA, with 45 strikeouts and 11 walks.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Rays

Rays -1.5 runs for 1.0 RW buck (DraftKings +130)

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

When you find something that works, you stick with it. We get more of the same with the Marlins tonight as I am going to go UNDER the total with them at the Phillies. I have been riding this for the better part of the last 5 weeks and will continue to do so. Much like the Rays/Red Sox, I have documented the Marlins UNDER trends ad nauseam here, so no need to repeat.

The Marlins have scored 2 runs or less in 9 straight games while losing 8 in a row. Bailey Falter has started to put it together for the Phillies over his last 4 starts with a 2.59 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 23 strikeouts, and 3 walks.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Phillies

Marlins UNDER 3 runs for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +106)

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals

Ok, this is getting a bit ridiculous as I am now repeating the same bet in this column with the Cardinals. I am still a bit stung on the loss with OVER 4.5 runs last night losing by 0.5 runs, but such is life.

The price tag is a little high today with the Cardinals on the moneyline, but at -1.5 and -140 I will continue to ride the horse that is the Cardinals at home.

Jordan Montgomery is looking like the steal of the century for the Cardinals as he is 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA, 32 strikeouts, and 6 walks over his last 6 starts. While the Nationals are starting Cory Abbott who has a 5.79 ERA, 15 strikeouts, and 11 walks over his last 4 starts.

MLB Best Bets for Team Nationals at Cardinals

Cardinals -1.5 runs for 1.4 RW buck (DraftKings -140)

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

One of my plays that just missed the cut yesterday was the Astros on the run line and I'm glad it did because the Rangers won 4-3. But the Astros own the Rangers, especially at home with a 25-5 record over their last 30 games as a favorite.

We also have great pitching matchup history in this game with Cristian Javier who has a 2.54 ERA over his last 7 starts. He has a 3.04 ERA in his last 5 starts against the Rangers.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers at Astros

Astros -1.5 runs for 1.28 RW buck (BetMGM -128)

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.