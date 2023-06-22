MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, June 22

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets and Props to Target for June 22

Thursday's slate brings mostly day games, which doesn't leave a ton of wagering opportunities for those focusing on the late slate. Still, here are three wagers that stand out as appealing options.

Mike Barner's season record: 11-12 (-3.72 units)

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

The Giants have won 10 straight to move into second place in the NL West. The Padres have lost three in a row to fall to four games under .500. What's impressive about the Giants is that they continue to win games despite their starting rotation dealing with injuries. Currently, both Alex Cobb (oblique) and Ross Stripling (back) are on the IL.

The good news for the Giants on the pitching front is that Alex Wood made his return last week against the Dodgers. He threw five shutout innings against them, throwing 67 pitches along the way. However, he generally doesn't pitch deep into games. He has made eight starts this season and logged five or fewer innings in seven of them. The Padres have just a .689 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, but a .768 OPS versus lefties. This is a tough matchup for Wood, so look for him to have another short outing.

MLB Best Bets for Giants vs. Padres

Alex Wood under 15.5 outs recorded (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

Talk about a mismatch. The Rays have the best record in baseball, while the Royals have the second-worst. Further tilting the scales in the Rays' favor is that they are 32-8 at home, while the Royals are just 19-26 on the road. The Royals will also be going with a bullpen game in this matchup, while the Rays will start their ace Shane McClanahan.

Taking the Rays on the moneyline comes with too much juice. Even the run line is pretty pricey on most books. So, how do we take advantage of this matchup at more favorable odds? Let's roll with McClanahan to earn a win. The Rays should be able to score early and often. The Royals have produced the second-fewest runs in baseball, and McClanahan has a 2.73 ERA and 3.26 FIP for his career. He also normally provides the Rays with plenty of length, pitching at least six innings in nine of his 15 starts.

MLB Best Bets for Rays vs. Royals

Shane McClanahan to record a win (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Luis Arraez is putting together a season for the history books. In the three true outcomes era, he has just a 5.2 percent strikeout rate, a 7.2 percent walk rate and a .087 ISO. However, he is batting .398 as the calendar approaches the month of July. After a brief cold spell that saw his average fall to .378, he is 14-for-23 (.609) over his last five games.

With Arraez hovering around .400, he has at least two hits in 31 of his 69 games. He has been especially productive at home, batting .430 there. While Mitch Keller has performed well for the Pirates, taking a chance on Arraez to record a couple of hits at great odds is very appealing.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins vs. Pirates

Luis Arraez over 1.5 hits (+150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

