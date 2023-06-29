MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, June 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets and Props to Target for June 29

There are 12 games scheduled to be played across baseball on Thursday, many of which have early start times. As you make your way through all of the wagering options, here are four that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 12-14 (-5.01 units)

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

The White Sox had a rare scoring outburst Wednesday, producing 11 runs in their win over the Angels. Even with that performance, they have scored the ninth-fewest runs in baseball this season. They are middle of the pack in terms of strikeouts, but they have the worst OBP at .293. With their offense struggling, they have a disappointing 35-47 record.

One of the few bright spots within the White Sox's lineup has been Luis Robert Jr. He has already hit a career-high 23 home runs, five of which have come over the last five games. He has two home runs in this series, boosting his ISO to .297. More success could be coming for him in a matchup against left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval, who enters with a 1.47 WHIP. This season, Robert is slugging a whopping .742 versus lefties. For his career, he has a .278 ISO and a .436 wOBA against them.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Angels

Luis Robert Jr. over 0.5 RBI (+135 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 0.75 units

Luis Robert Jr. to hit a home run (+460 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 0.25 units

Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals

London did not treat Adam Wainwright well. He was shelled by the Cubs, allowing seven runs over three innings. Two of the 11 hits that he allowed went yard and he failed to record a single strikeout. His strikeout rate is just 10.9 percent for this season, which has contributed to him recording three or fewer strikeouts in seven of his nine starts. Expect them to continue to be difficult to come by in this matchup, considering that the Astros have struck out the fifth-fewest times in baseball.

Wainwright didn't just pitch poorly in London. He has a 1.82 WHIP for the season, which has contributed to his 6.56 ERA and 5.37 FIP. The Astros could produce plenty of runs in this matchup, with leadoff batter Jose Altuve in a favorable position to cross home plate at least one time. He scored two runs in his return from a heel injury Wednesday and has scored 20 runs over 27 games that he has played in this season. He is usually followed by Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker in the Astros' lineup. Over his last nine games, Bregman is 12-for-37 (.324) with two home runs, two doubles and 10 RBI. Across his last 13 games, Tucker is 16-for-49 (.327) with a home run and five doubles.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Cardinals

Adam Wainwright under 3.5 strikeouts (-155 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jose Altuve over 0.5 runs scored (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

