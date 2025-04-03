MLB Picks Today: MLB Bets for Thursday, April 3

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, April 3

There are just five games on the schedule Thursday, three of which have early start times. The good news is that there are still some exciting matchups, including the Orioles hosting the Red Sox. Let's dig into the betting options for the evening slate and highlight some of the top wagers to consider.

Best MLB Bets Today

New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Picks

Diamondbacks team total over 2.5 runs 1st 5 Innings (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Diamondbacks team total over 4.5 runs (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Diamondbacks might not generate the same headlines that the Yankees and Dodgers do, but their lineup is just as dangerous, if not more dangerous, than both of those teams. Last season, the Diamondbacks led the league in runs scored and finished second in OPS. In the early part of this season, they have scored the fifth-most runs and rank fourth in OPS.

In the two previous games against the Yankees, the Diamondbacks have scored seven and four runs. This is a great spot for them to remain hot with Carlos Carrasco set to start for the Yankees.

He has produced a WHIP of at least 1.40 in three of the last four seasons. He also allowed 37 home runs over 193.2 combined innings in the last two seasons. In a relief appearance against the Brewers on Saturday, Carrasco allowed three runs and a home run over two innings. Look for the Diamondbacks to score early and often in this game.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Picks

Race to six runs: Neither (-115) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

It hasn't been the best of offensive starts for both the Brewers and Reds. The Brewers have scored three or fewer runs in four of their six games. The Reds did have a 14-run outburst against the Rangers, but have largely struggled otherwise. They have scored three or fewer runs in four of their six games.

The starting pitching matchup for this game will be Nestor Cortes Jr. versus Nick Lodolo. As bad as Cortes was against the Yankees in his first start of the season, the lefty could provide problems for the Reds. Last season, the Reds had the eighth-worst OPS against left-handed pitchers. They have just a .549 OPS over 27 at bats against lefties this year.

Lodolo started off his season on a high note, allowing two runs over six innings against the Giants. For his career, Lodolo has been much better on the road than at home. He has a 3.52 xFIP and a 0.99 WHIP on the road, compared to a 3.95 xFIP and a 1.49 WHIP on the road. This has the potential to be a low-scoring affair on both sides.

