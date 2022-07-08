This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Friday, July 8

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 0-3-1 -5.62

Season Record:108-108-2 +16.10

Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds

When I start to analyze a daily baseball slate, I go to the best pitchers first and look for an angle. Shane McClanahan is a pitcher I look to get exposure to every time he starts and I love picking on the Reds when they are tanking. With Luis Castillo on the other side, I want no part of a Rays run line or money line at -180. So the play will have to be on McClanahan or something on the UNDER.

He has allowed less than 2 earned runs in 9 out of his last 10 starts

He has earned a win in 7 out of his last 9 starts

I am surprised this total is 7.5 and not 7 with both pitchers starting, so that is where I look to find a play. I got burned with stacking the Phillies on Wednesday but will fire away again here in the Rays/Reds.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Reds

Shane McClanahan to record a win for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +145)

McClanahan under 1.5 earned runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +105)

Rays/Reds UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.2 RW buck (DraftKings -120)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

The Braves have continued on their hot stretch and Charlie Morton has turned it around after some early-season struggles. The Nationals continue to be one of the worst teams in baseball and Erick Fedde has a 5.29 ERA over his last 7 starts.

The Braves are 26-8 in their last 34 games and 13-4 at home averaging 5.2 runs per game while allowing 3.2. The Nationals are 7-17 over their last 24 averaging 3.2 runs while allowing 5.5. I will take the value on the run line and easily lay -1.5 at -125.

One of the things you have seen me reference is when you have two teams with a significant talent gap is to look at the total with the purpose of finding value on the dog's team total. We get that here with a whopping total of 9 because of the Braves offense and poor Nationals pitching. The Braves swept the Nationals in DC last month 3-0 outscoring them 27-11.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Braves

Braves -1.5 runs for 1.25 RW buck (FanDuel -125)

Braves over 3.5 runs F5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +120)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

