MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Thursday, April 20

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Thursday, April 20

Season 13-17 -4.82 units

Prior Article 4-1 +4.5 units

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

In this wild MLB betting season, the one thing you can lock in is betting against the very bad starting pitchers and teams. I went against the Rockies yesterday and will again today.

Ryan Feltner has a 8.78 ERA this year, 5.83 in 2022, and 11.37 in 2021. This is the definition of gas can. They have lost 8 in a row being outscored 64-24 (8.0-3.0) and have allowed at least 5 runs in 13 out of 19 games (68 percent).

The Phillies swept the Rockies at home in four games last April for a combined 32-9 which just confirms the historical poor play of the Rockies on the road.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Phillies

Phillies -1.5 for 2.3 units (DraftKings -115)

Phillies OVER 5.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +100)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

A night game at Wrigley Field with 15 mph blowing out with 74% humidity has oddsmakers posting a high total of 11 for the game. With no Mookie Betts in the lineup, the Dodgers are going top-heavy with their left-handed power hitters who look to be in a prime spot to hit a home run prop against right-hander Jameson Taillon.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Cubs

James Outman to hit a HR for 0.33 unit (FanDuel +450)

Freddie Freeman to hit a HR for 0.33 unit (DraftKings +380)

Max Muncy to hit a HR for 0.33 unit (FanDuel +310)

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The Giants are 6-11 but look at the teams they have lost to (Tigers, Marlins, Royals) who are all bottom of the standings, while the Mets have won 6 out of 7. The Mets had a short travel day yesterday in Los Angeles while the Giants flew in from Miami.

The Mets are the far superior team with the stronger starting pitcher (Kodai Senga vs. Sean Manaea)

MLB Best Bets for Mets at Giants

Mets ML for 2.44 units (FanDuel -122)

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are in a great spot as home dogs against right-hander Michael Wacha and his 6.38 ERA. The Dbacks are 8-3 already against RHP and they have six left-handed hitters projected to start today. The Padres do get Fernando Tatis Jr back tonight, but they are just 9-11 through 20 games, and 2-6 in their last 8.

MLB Best Bets for Padres at Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks ML for 1 unit (DraftKings +125)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap