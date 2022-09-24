MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Saturday, September 24

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, September 24

RotoWire.com's Juan Carlos Blanco identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last article: 3-1 (+1.80 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 91-86-4 (-6.41 RW Bucks)

I'm focusing on a pair of matchups Saturday evening that both pit one of the league's most impressive young arms against a struggling veteran.

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

Erick Fedde is winding down a tough season that's seen him produce a 6-10 record, 5.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and his highest BB/9 (4.3) since his rookie 2017 season. The right-hander comes in having generated a 7.71 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 1.7 HR/9 over his last four starts, and he allowed three earned runs on seven hits over four innings to these same Marlins last Saturday at Nationals Park. Fedde has also struggled to miss bats on the road, where he has an ugly 5.5 K/9, a mark looks even worse next to a bloated 4.6 BB/9.

Alcantara has had a couple of rough spots here and there, but he remains a Cy Young frontrunner and has been absolutely elite at home. The right-hander owns a 1.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and a tiny 0.6 HR/9 across 113 LoanDepot Park innings this season, and he's also coming off a complete-game gem against the Nats on the road on Sunday in which struck out seven. Alcantara also held Washington to a combined two runs over 14 innings on the other two occasions he faced them this season. On the season as a whole, he's recorded at least six strikeouts in 15 of 30 starts.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Marlins

ML/Total Runs Parlay: Marlins/Under 6.5 runs (+195 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Sandy Alcantara Over 5.5 strikeouts thrown (-152 on Caesars Sportsbook) for 1.52 RW Bucks

Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals

Logan Gilbert comes into Saturday's start in the midst of what may be the best month of his young career. The right-hander has posted a 3-1 record, 0.78 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 13.3 K/9 over his last four starts while not surrendering a single homer during the 23 innings in that sample. Gilbert has yet to face the Royals this season, but he's been at his best on the road overall, posting an 8-1 record, 2.86 ERA and 0.9 HR/9. KC has also been mostly punchless against righties at home lately, posting a .226 average and .294 wOBA in that split over the last month.

Kris Bubic likely can't wait for his nightmare of a 2022 season to end, considering he enters Saturday with a 2-13 record that's complemented by a 5.81 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 1.4 HR/9, among other undesirable metrics. The southpaw has faced Seattle one time prior this season, and it didn't go well, as he allowed five runs on seven hits in just 2.2 innings. Bubic has conceded a collective .400 average and 1.113 OPS over 53 career encounters with current Mariners bats, and Ty France has particularly feasted on him to the tune of a .714 average over eight career plate appearances.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Royals

Mariners -0.5 – 1st 5 innings (-120 on FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1.20 RW Bucks

Ty France Over 1.5 total hits (+155 on BetRivers Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

