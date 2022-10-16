MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, October 16

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Playoff Picks: MLB Best Bets for Sunday, October 16

Last Article's Record: 0-3, -3.15 units

Season Record: 80-78, +5.39 units

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

The Yankees are on the verge of being eliminated, but they're at least now past the Guardians' top pitching duo of Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie. They'll get to face Cal Quantrill, a pitcher they handled pretty well in Game 1, scoring four runs (three earned) in five innings. They also send Gerrit Cole to the mound, who came through with one of his better recent efforts in that key game, striking out eight while allowing one run in 6.1 innings. It's also worth noting the Yankees have led early in all three games of this series and would've covered the first five innings line in all three games if not for the fifth-inning homer that Nestor Cortes allowed in Game 2. The Yankees seem to hold the clear pitching edge here and also have the better offense. I think they can get to Quantrill once again, and Cole has generally pitched well in the playoffs as well as against Cleveland in general, allowing just three earned runs over 19.0 innings this year.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Guardians

New York Yankees F5 -0.5, -112 (FanDuel)

