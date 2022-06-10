MLB Picks Tonight: Free Expert MLB Bets for Friday, June 10

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Friday, June 10

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals

I normally avoid a game in which both teams are not playing well (both teams are 8-12 last 20), but in this case we have a rare opportunity where the home team is getting +1.5 at close to even money. This is strictly a system/value play as the Brewers overall are the better team, but they are not playing good baseball right now having lost six in a row. The Nationals are one of the worst teams in baseball, but they have been hitting recently. (.269 in May, .245 in June), but they usually struggle against right-handed pitching vs. left-handed pitching.

MLB Expert Picks for Brewers at Nationals

Nationals +1.5 for 1.1 RW buck (FanDuel -110)

Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians

I am going to continue to bet against the A's until things change. The Guardians have been playing good baseball by going 8-2 in their last 10, while the A's have lost 9 in a row and are just 4-16 in their last 20. Paul Blackburn has pitched well, but in his last two starts, he has allowed four earned runs each time out. Triston McKenzie was a favorite of mine in the second half of last season and has gone at least 7 innings in his last four starts. He pitched against the A's on May 1st going 6.1 innings, allowing zero runs, striking out seven and walking none. Cleveland has taken all 4 games in the season series outscoring Oakland 27-16.

MLB Expert Picks for Athletics at Guardians

A's under 3.5 runs for 1.22 RW buck (FanDuel -122)

Guardians -1.5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +120)

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

Jose Berrios is coming off his best game of the year against the Twins with 13 strikeouts in 7.0 innings, but this year has been a disappointment for him overall. The Tigers have been one of the worst teams in baseball and Elvin Rodriguez got destroyed by the Yankees in his last start. The Jays have started to get back to playing good baseball and they are averaging seven runs per game in their last 10.

MLB Expert Picks for Tigers at Blue Jays

Blue Jays over 5 runs for 1.22 RW buck (FanDuel -122)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

The Braves are on an eight-game winning streak in which they have outscored opponents 55-21. (5.5-2.1). The Pirates have been playing solid for them as they beat the Dodgers in LA and are 14-16 in their last 30. I like both pitchers in this game with Roansy Contreras for the Pirates and Spencer Strider for the Braves, but this will end up coming down to the bullpens.

MLB Expert Picks for Pirates at Braves

Braves over 4.5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (FanDuel -115)

Braves -1.5 for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +100)

