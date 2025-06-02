Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for June 2: Expert Picks & Insights

Baseball starts off the work week with seven games on the schedule Monday. Among them is a great matchup between the Dodgers and Mets. Let's dig into the betting options for the slate and highlight three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 31-12 (+12.85 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Jesus Sanchez over 0.5 singles (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Agustin Ramirez over 1.5 total bases (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The Rockies will start German Marquez against the Marlins. He has pitched well in his last two starts, allowing four runs (three earned) over 13 innings. What makes that even more impressive is that he faced the Phillies and Cubs. Still, he has a 7.13 ERA and a 4.94 xFIP for the season. He has allowed a 46.3% hard-hit rate, which has contributed to his bloated 1.64 WHIP.

First, we'll attack this matchup with Marquez by going with Sanchez to get at least one single. Over 53 innings this season, Marquez has allowed 68 hits. His strikeout rate is just 13.1%, so he's not fooling many hitters. Sanchez has lowered his strikeout rate to 22.0% this season, which is on pace to be the best mark of his career. However, it has come at the expense of his power. He has a .182 ISO for his career, but just a .123 ISO this season. Of his 35 hits this season, 27 of them have been singles. Sanchez has also hit .260 for his career at home, compared to .223 on the road.

Another way to try and exploit this matchup is by going with Ramirez to record at least two total bases. He has 34 hits since being called up to the majors, 18 of which have been for extra bases. Before being called up, 10 of his 18 hits at Triple-A had gone for extra bases. Ramirez is slugging .509 at home and .528 against right-handed pitchers in the majors.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Picks

Elly De La Cruz over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

De La Cruz is locked in right now, hitting 12-for-35 (.343) with a .410 OBP over his last nine games. During that span, he has four home runs, nine RBI and 13 runs scored. After recording a 31.3% strikeout rate last season, he has shown improvement with his 27.7% strikeout rate this season. He enters Monday with a .197 ISO and a .340 wOBA for the season. At home, he has a .219 ISO and a .380 wOBA.

Trying to slow De La Cruz down will be Aaron Civale, who will be making just his fourth start of the season. He has yet to surpass 79 pitches in any of his previous three outings, so it might be tough for him to throw more than 90 pitches in this game. He has already given up four home runs over 12 innings, which was an issue for him last season when he allowed 1.6 HR/9. Combine that with Civale having a modest 21.8% strikeout rate for his career and this is a favorable spot for De La Cruz to remain productive.

