MLB Player Props and Same Game Parlay for Cubs vs Brewers

Top MLB Betting Picks: July 28th Best Bets & Predictions

It's a brand new week, and with that we get a bunch of intriguing and exciting series on tap. All 30 teams are in action on Monday night, but we're going to focus on the National Central Division battle at American Family Field in Milwaukee between the two co-inhabitants of first place. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. We'll take a look at a solid same-game parlay and prop possibilities. Let's get started.

Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers Props

The Cubs (62-43) and Brewers (62-43) are knotted up atop the National League Central Division. After this three-game set, we'll get a clear-cut division leader when the dust settles on Wednesday. However, we're only concerned with Monday's series opener for now.

These teams have met five times this season, with the Cubs holding a slight 3-2 series lead. Chicago won two of three meetings at AFF back on May 2-4, including a 10-0 rout of the Brewers in the series opener.

On Monday, we get a pitching matchup of LHP Matthew Boyd (11-3, 2.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP) against All-Star rookie RHP Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP).

Boyd has been on fire, but the Brewers have handled the twig well against southpaws, going 19-10 vs. LHP this season. For the Cubs, they're 48-26 against right-handed starting pitchers.

Taking a look at the batter vs. pitcher stats, Boyd has had his way against the current assortment of Brewers hitters, as they're hitting a collective .182 (6-for-33) against him. OF Jake Bauers, who had a cortisone injection in his shoulder during the All-Star break, is just 1-for-11 (.091) with two strikeouts against the southpaw. 1B Andrew Vaughn is only 1-for-8 (.125) with a double and four strikeouts.

The fireballer rookie, who has tickled 104 mph on the radar gun, will be making his first career start against the Cubbies.

The Cubs won two of three against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend, winning their second consecutive road series. Chicago is 5-2 in the past seven road games, too.

The Brewers salvaged the series finale against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, winning 3-2, after getting outscored 12-5 in the first two games. Despite the struggles against the Fish, Milwaukee is 11-3 in the past 14 games at home.

For totals, the Under is 4-2 in the past six games for Milwaukee, while going low in three of the past four assignments for Misiorowski. For Chicago, the Over is 3-1 in the past four games, but the Under is 6-3-1 in the past 10 outings away from the Friendly Confines. The Under is also 3-1 in the previous four meetings in this series, while going 6-2 in the past eight meetings dating back to July 22, 2024.

We're going to back 'The Miz', so take the Brewers straight up, but look for the rookie and the southpaw Boyd to pile up the donuts. The Under is a strong play, in addition to playing on the moneyline.

As far as props, Brewers OF Jackson Chourio has hit safely in 20 consecutive games, hitting .380 (30-for-79) with 16 runs scored, four homers and 17 RBI in the span, while posting a .412 on-base percentage. He has five multi-hit games in the past six outings, too. He has crushed southpaws, too, hitting .357 (41-for-115) with 10 doubles, a triple, five homers, 24 RBI and a .975 OPS, so expect him to get to at least two total bases, which is a huge bargain at plus-money.

MLB Best Bets