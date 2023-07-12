This article is part of our Farm Futures series.

On this week's RotoWire Prospect Podcast, I was joined by three great dynasty analysts (Jesse Roche, Eric Cross and Chris Clegg) for a six-round mock first-year player draft, featuring only players selected in this year's MLB Draft.

I've already released my super early top 50 rankings/article, if you want to read my initial analysis on these players.

This seems like a year with less consensus than ever after the top five players, so I thought this mock would be particularly helpful, as you've got four different biases shaping the order that these FYPD prospects are valued at this moment. As I said on my recent appearance on Chris Welsh's podcast, Prospect One, the five players who went sixth through 10th in the real draft (Jacob Wilson, Rhett Lowder, Blake Mitchell, Chase Dollander, Noble Meyer) will rarely go in the top 10 of a FYPD, so it's really a get your guy type of class. Everyone seems to have different preferences among the high school shortstops, college and high school pitchers, and even the strength of the class -- the college hitters.

Here are the results from the mock draft. Please follow and support the work of Eric Cross, Jesse Roche and Chris Clegg, who were gracious enough to participate with me.