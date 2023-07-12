Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Mock First-Year Player Draft

Mock First-Year Player Draft

Written by 
James Anderson 
July 12, 2023

This article is part of our Farm Futures series.

On this week's RotoWire Prospect Podcast, I was joined by three great dynasty analysts (Jesse Roche, Eric Cross and Chris Clegg) for a six-round mock first-year player draft, featuring only players selected in this year's MLB Draft.

I've already released my super early top 50 rankings/article, if you want to read my initial analysis on these players. 

This seems like a year with less consensus than ever after the top five players, so I thought this mock would be particularly helpful, as you've got four different biases shaping the order that these FYPD prospects are valued at this moment. As I said on my recent appearance on Chris Welsh's podcast, Prospect One, the five players who went sixth through 10th in the real draft (Jacob Wilson, Rhett Lowder, Blake Mitchell, Chase Dollander, Noble Meyer) will rarely go in the top 10 of a FYPD, so it's really a get your guy type of class. Everyone seems to have different preferences among the high school shortstops, college and high school pitchers, and even the strength of the class -- the college hitters.

Here are the results from the mock draft. Please follow and support the work of Eric Cross, Jesse Roche and Chris Clegg, who were gracious enough to participate with me.

PickDrafterPlayerAgePositionTeam
1.1CrossDylan Crews21OFWAS
1.2RocheWyatt Langford21OFTEX
1.3AndersonPaul Skenes21RHPPIT
1.4CleggWalker Jenkins18OFMIN
2.5CleggChase Davis21OFSTL
2.6AndersonMax Clark18OFDET
2.7RocheMatt Shaw212B/3BCHC
2.8CrossArjun Nimmala17SS/3BTOR
3.9CrossBrock Wilken213B/1BMIL
3.10RocheBrayden Taylor213B/SSTB
3.11AndersonTommy Troy212B/3B/OFARI
3.12CleggNoble Meyer18RHPMIA
4.13CleggAidan Miller193BPHI
4.14AndersonHurston Waldrep21RHPATL
4.15RocheNolan Schanuel211BLAA
4.16CrossEnrique Bradfield21OFBAL
5.17CrossRhett Lowder21RHPCIN
5.18RocheBrice Matthews21OF/2B/SSHOU
5.19AndersonSammy Stafura18SSCIN
5.20CleggColin Houck183B/SSNYM
6.21CleggNazzan Zanetello18SS/OF/3BBOS
6.22AndersonKemp Alderman20OF/C/1BMIA
6.23RocheWalker Martin193B/SSSF
6.24CrossJack Hurley21OFARI

On this week's RotoWire Prospect Podcast, I was joined by three great dynasty analysts (Jesse Roche, Eric Cross and Chris Clegg) for a six-round mock first-year player draft, featuring only players selected in this year's MLB Draft.

I've already released my super early top 50 rankings/article, if you want to read my initial analysis on these players. 

This seems like a year with less consensus than ever after the top five players, so I thought this mock would be particularly helpful, as you've got four different biases shaping the order that these FYPD prospects are valued at this moment. As I said on my recent appearance on Chris Welsh's podcast, Prospect One, the five players who went sixth through 10th in the real draft (Jacob Wilson, Rhett Lowder, Blake Mitchell, Chase Dollander, Noble Meyer) will rarely go in the top 10 of a FYPD, so it's really a get your guy type of class. Everyone seems to have different preferences among the high school shortstops, college and high school pitchers, and even the strength of the class -- the college hitters.

Here are the results from the mock draft. Please follow and support the work of Eric Cross, Jesse Roche and Chris Clegg, who were gracious enough to participate with me.

PickDrafterPlayerAgePositionTeam
1.1CrossDylan Crews21OFWAS
1.2RocheWyatt Langford21OFTEX
1.3AndersonPaul Skenes21RHPPIT
1.4CleggWalker Jenkins18OFMIN
2.5CleggChase Davis21OFSTL
2.6AndersonMax Clark18OFDET
2.7RocheMatt Shaw212B/3BCHC
2.8CrossArjun Nimmala17SS/3BTOR
3.9CrossBrock Wilken213B/1BMIL
3.10RocheBrayden Taylor213B/SSTB
3.11AndersonTommy Troy212B/3B/OFARI
3.12CleggNoble Meyer18RHPMIA
4.13CleggAidan Miller193BPHI
4.14AndersonHurston Waldrep21RHPATL
4.15RocheNolan Schanuel211BLAA
4.16CrossEnrique Bradfield21OFBAL
5.17CrossRhett Lowder21RHPCIN
5.18RocheBrice Matthews21OF/2B/SSHOU
5.19AndersonSammy Stafura18SSCIN
5.20CleggColin Houck183B/SSNYM
6.21CleggNazzan Zanetello18SS/OF/3BBOS
6.22AndersonKemp Alderman20OF/C/1BMIA
6.23RocheWalker Martin193B/SSSF
6.24CrossJack Hurley21OFARI

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
James Anderson
James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: By Popular Demand
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: By Popular Demand
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phillies and Giants lead the way
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phillies and Giants lead the way
Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, July 12
Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, July 12
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Rough Week for Angels
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Rough Week for Angels