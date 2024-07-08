Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels, MLB Best Bet & Expert Pick for Monday, July 8

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bet and Expert Pick for

Monday, July 8

It's a lighter slate on Monday, with seven games on tap. We're going to the West Coast for a matchup featuring the World Champion Texas Rangers visiting the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

The Texas Rangers face off against the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game AL West series. This is just the second series this season these teams are playing one another. The first time was back in May and the Angels won that series in Texas, 2-1. These teams actually play each other pretty evenly, even with the Rangers significantly improving their roster the past couple years. The Rangers won the series last year, 7-6, and won four out of six games on the road. The year before that, the Rangers won the series, 10-9. So it seems like regardless of how these teams are performing, they usually end up splitting the season series. The Texas Rangers are coming off a World Series season, but they have really struggled all season long. They are just 42-48 this season and that is after they swept a three-game series against the Rays at home. They are 24-21 at home this season but a brutal 18-27 on the road. The Angels are 37-52 this season and they have lost six of their last 10 games overall. They are 18-26 at home and 19-26 on the road. They are also a brutal 18-36 against teams over .500 on the season.

Jon Gray is expected to start for the Rangers and he has struggled a bit his past couple starts, but he has been working his way back from an injury in the big leagues. He didn't have any rehab starts and he just built his way back up with the Rangers, so he has been gradually getting to the point where he can stay in as long as he is needed, and I think he is finally to the point of being full built up for a full innings load. He did not face the Angels in that first series between these teams back in May. He did face them twice last year, though, with both coming after the trade deadline, so it was a lot of the same hitters. He allowed one run in seven innings pitched in his first start against them last year, and allowed one run in six innings pitched against them in his last start of the season last year.

Davis Daniel is getting the start for the Angels and he is a rookie. This will be just his third career start. He is a prospect for the Angels, but he is only ranked 26th in their system, according to MLB.com so it's not like he is some coveted prospect. He really won't wow you with his stuff, as he throws his fastball about 93 mph. However, he does have four pitches he can use and he can command them. He was 5-4 with a 5.33 ERA in 14 starts in Triple-A this season before getting called up and he allowed a .290 batting average against, all the worst numbers of his professional career. He has made just two starts in the major leagues in his career and they were against the Tigers and the Athletics so he really hasn't been tested yet at all. He pitched eight scoreless innings against the Tigers in his debut, but then allowed five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings pitched in his second start on the road.

The Rangers bats' have really struggled all season long, but they were starting to heat up a bit in their last series against the Rays, and I think that should carry over to this game even with how bad the Rangers have been on the road.

The Rangers' bullpen is ranked 21st in the league so they really haven't been good either, but they should have everyone available today after they pretty much had yesterday off with the blowout. The Angels' bullpen is ranked 3rd worst in the league, although they should at least have everyone available. However, I think the Rangers will carry their momentum over from their sweep at home and their bats will stay awake.

BEST BET

Rangers ML -140 vs. Angels (ESPN)

Rangers ML -140 vs. Angels (ESPN)