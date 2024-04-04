Mound Musings: My 2024 “Home” League Pitching Staff

This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

With 15 teams, it is a mixed league keeper with deep rosters (33 players per team with no minor league or disabled list slots). Standard scoring categories, five hitting and five pitching, with a lineup consisting of 12 hitters and nine pitchers (with a minimum of five qualified starting pitchers and two qualified relief pitchers). One thing that makes roster management more challenging –

This league has been in existence for a very long time. It will be my 33rd season, and most of the league's managers have been members for 20-plus years. It started in my hometown, but managers have gradually dispersed all over North America, and we usually all come back for draft day. However, I continue to deal with mobility issues (getting old still sucks), and travel has become a challenge for some of the far-flung managers, so we hold the draft online. These guys are savvy and experienced, and they are pretty familiar with the tendencies of the other managers. It's a challenging group, but that makes it fun!

Readers often ask about my own pitching staffs in the various fantasy leagues in which I compete. So, having just recently completed this year's auction in my primary or "home" league, I thought I would take this opportunity to discuss the pitching staff with which I will go to war. I will add that I typically focus very heavily on a few arms, so many of these guys pitch on several of my teams.

A little background:

So, let's look at my pitching staff, and discuss my thoughts on who and why:

SP1 Kodai Senga – It's a keeper league and I am fairly happy with the nucleus of my starting rotation, but I felt I needed to keep one "pricey" top-of-the-rotation starter, and Senga was the guy. He just kept getting better as the season wore on last year, and by season's end I felt he was top 10 or at least very close. He walked a few too many, but the movement on his pitches, especially that incredible forkball, allowed him to pile up strikeouts and escape jams. The biggest concern is a shoulder strain – always unpredictable – that will cost him starts at the beginning of the year. Hopefully the shoulder problems won't turn into a chronic thing, or I'm in trouble.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

Braves starter Chris Sale was sharp in his first start with Atlanta. He recorded 16 outs, including seven strikeouts, while allowing just two runs. He was in line for a win but the bullpen let him down. The team is loaded, and while they will likely monitor his workload, I think he could be primed for a big year.

's first 2024 start. He kept the Giants off the board more than five innings despite handing out five free passes. He can clean up those command issues, but the best news is his apparent good health, as he was able to toss 97 pitches. We got to see the first no-hitter of 2024 this week. Houston's Ronel Blanco turned the trick against Toronto. Coincidentally, and perhaps not surprisingly, it was on April Fool's Day. Blanco has decent stuff but he isn't dominating, so expecting regular standout performances is probably overly optimistic.

Endgame Odyssey:

We're already seeing some apparent stabilization. For example, Abner Uribe, not to be confused with Doubleday, looks like the guy in Milwaukee. There is no doubt he has the best closer stuff; he just needs to throw enough strikes. Joel Payamps did pick up a save, but it was after Uribe had pitched two days in a row. Similarly, Daniel Hudson logged a save for the Dodgers after Evan Phillips had pitched two consecutive days. This info can be useful if a team's primary closer gets injured. Sometimes things are just baffling. Earlier, the Mariners carried a two-run lead into the eighth inning but inexplicably summoned Andres Munoz. He finished the eighth, and Ryne Stanek, a nice arm, pitched the ninth and converted the save. Could be a matchup thing.

As I look over my closer notes, it may be time to review some of the bullpen scenarios in depth. We'll plan on looking at the American League next week.