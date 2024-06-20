Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals & More MLB Best Bets & Expert Picks, June 20

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, June 20

There are nine games set to be played Friday, most of which have early start times. Let's dig into all of the matchups and highlight three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 25-19 (+1.27 units)

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Best Bets

The Royals have lost the first two games of this series and are just 2-8 over their last 10 games. Their two losses against the floundering Athletics are bad, but their last two series were against the Yankees and Dodgers. Given that they are two of the best teams in baseball, it's not a surprise that the Royals struggled against them.

The Royals will look to get back into the win column with Seth Lugo on the mound. He has been excellent, recording a 2.40 ERA and 3.42 FIP. The Athletics will start Mitch Spence, who has held his own since moving into the starting rotation. However, the reason why the Royals are the pick to win this game is the Athletics' bullpen. Star closer Mason Miller has pitched both of the last two days, so he likely won't be available. The same can be said for Austin Adams, who has pitched three of the last four days.

MLB Picks for Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals

Royals ML (-148) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 unit

San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Bets

The Padres' starting rotation has been hit hard by injuries, forcing them to call up Adam Mazur to fill a spot in their starting rotation. Selected in the second round of the 2022 Draft, Mazur hadn't even reached Triple-A until this year. The jump to the majors has been a struggle, with him allowing 11 runs over 12.2 innings.

One of the main reasons why Mazur has struggled has been his inability to command the strike zone. He has walked at least three batters in each of his three starts. In total, he has walked 13 batters across his 12.2 innings. The Brewers are tied for the third-most walks in baseball, so taking a chance on Mazur to issue at least three walks again is well worth it at plus odds.

Looking for a player on the Brewers who is mostly likely to draw a walk in this matchup brings us to Christian Yelich. He has an 11.2-percent walk rate this season and a 12.0-percent walk rate for his career. Let's try to further exploit Mazur's lack of command and take Yelich to draw at least one free pass.

MLB Picks for San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Adam Mazur over 2.5 walks (+135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Christian Yelich over 0.5 walks (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

