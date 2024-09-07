MLB Picks Today: Cubs vs. Yankees and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees

The Chicago Cubs take on the New York Yankees in the second game of a three-game series between interleague teams. The Cubs and Yankees rarely face off considering they are in different leagues, so they have only played four series in the last seven years. The Yankees swept the three-game series in 2022 and the Cubs won the series 2-1 in 2023, but before that, they hadn't played since 2017. These teams both have something to play for. The Cubs are just five games out of a Wild Card spot and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are 72-69 this season and have improved the last month or so after a brutal first four months of the season. They are just 39-43 against teams with winning records but have a chance at the Wild Card if they turn it on and the Mets and Braves slip up. It is a pretty slim chance considering they would need both those teams to struggle while also playing well down the stretch. The Yankees are still fighting for the American League East with the Orioles and haven't been playing as well lately. They are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and have been playing .500 baseball for a while now. They have been much better on the road this season, going 44-29. They have a winning record of 46-32 against teams who are above .500.

Clarke Schmidt is coming off the injured list (IL) to make this start for the Yankees. He hasn't pitched since May. He got off to an amazing start to the season but he has been sidelined for a while now, so who knows how he will perform in his first game back. He doesn't usually get too deep in games, though, which is big because of the Yankees' bullpen. He has not faced the Cubs this season since these teams only play once a year. Javier Assad has been pitching well for a while now, going 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in his last seven games. He is 7-4 with a 3.21 ERA this season and has been very good at home, going 3-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 12 starts. He pitched well in August, not allowing more than three runs in any start with a 3.16 ERA.

Both these teams have been hitting righties pretty well coming into this game, despite yesterday's low-scoring game. The Yankees are ranked fifth in the league in wOBA against righties while the Cubs are ranked third in the league in wOBA against righties in the last 30 days. These teams have also had similar bullpens lately. The Cubs are ranked 19th in the league in bullpen ERA in the last 30 days while the Yankees are 27th. The Yankees just used all their top relievers yesterday to get the save, though, while the Cubs should have everyone available and rested to pitch. The Cubs have slowed down a bit coming off a home series loss to the Pirates, however, they have been one of the best teams in the league in the last 30 days. They are 15-9 in the last 30 days and 6-5 at home. They are also 7-3 in day games. The Yankees have been playing .500 baseball for a while now and are also coming off a series loss to the Rangers. They are 13-13 in the last 30 days and 6-7 on the road. I think Javier Assad comes out and pitches well with the Cubs bullpen coming in and closing it. The big wild card for this game is Clarke Schmidt coming off the IL. He was pitching well before getting hurt, but he has been out for a long time. The Cubs bats have been quiet the past couple of games besides when they faced Domingo German, so if they can hit Schmidt, they will win this game.

Best MLB Bet Today

Cubs ML +120 (+102 Draftkings Sportsbook)