MLB Picks Today: Yankees vs. Pirates and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Take advantage of the best sportsbook promos from your favorite sports betting apps to boost your bankroll. The BetMGM bonus code offers new sign-ups a first-bet bonus of up to $1,500.

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Yankees in this interleague series to conclude the season. These teams have had very different histories over the past few decades.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are on their way to another losing season. They haven't had a winning season since 2018 and haven't made the playoffs since 2015. They made the playoffs in 2014 and 2015 but they didn't win a game in either of those playoffs. They haven't been a contending team in a very long time, although they are starting to show signs of a turnaround. They have been developing their farm system very well these past couple of years and have reaped the benefits of investing their time and efforts. Paul Skenes could be the Rookie of the Year and has proven to be one of the best pitchers in the league with less than a full year of big league experience under his belt. Jared Jones is another stud who has been pitching very well all season long as a rookie and is ready to take the next step to becoming one of the best pitchers in the league. Mitch Keller has been as consistent as it gets at the top of their starting rotation and they have a couple of staples in their lineup in Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz. They had a solid season this year and were able to compete for much of the season, but their organizational and bullpen depth ended up being problems. They are going to miss the playoffs again, but they have something to look forward to in the future, which they haven't been able to say in the past.

The New York Yankees are back to being the Yankees again after missing the postseason for the first time in seven years last year. They clinched the American League East Thursday against the Orioles and have played to a very good record this season. Obviously, they have been playing well all season long, but the Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009, so the question with them is always will they be able to perform when it matters the most? They are still battling with the Guardians for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but they rested a good amount of their starters yesterday after they clinched the division.

Use this DraftKings promo code and instantly get $200 in bonus bets.

Luis Gil is starting for the Yankees. He has had an amazing and consistent rookie season. He is 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA in September. He has also been slightly better at home this season, going 6-3 with a 3.09 ERA. He has not faced the Pirates this season. Paul Skenes is starting for the Pirates and he has been unbelievable in his rookie season. He is 11-3 with a 1.99 ERA in 22 overall starts and 5-1 with a 1.38 ERA in his last seven starts. He is also 5-2 with a 1.37 ERA in his 10 starts on the road, so he has been pitching well pretty much any way you put it.

Neither of these teams has hit righties too well lately. The Yankees are ranked 15th in wOBA against righties in the last 30 days while the Pirates are 25th. The Yankees have had a much better bullpen in the last 30 days as well and rank ninth in the league in bullpen ERA in that time while the Pirates are 27th. The Yankees are 15-11 in the last 30 days while the Pirates are 12-15 in the last 30 days. My main worry is just where the motivation is for the Yankees, but they should have a good amount of starters back in the lineup as long as home-field advantage is still up for grabs.

Best MLB Bet Today

Yankees ML (-125 at DraftKings Sportsbook)