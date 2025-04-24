MLB FAAB Factor: Youth Movement

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Watching prospects develop and ascend through the minor leagues has always been my favorite part of following baseball. I can't quite explain why, but something about teams finding talent within their own farm systems and molding them into players who can contribute to the big-league club fascinates me. Of course, many of those prospects will fizzle out and never make it to the majors, but the ones who do can go a long way in filling a need for a team while providing its fan base with a jolt of excitement and optimism. For example, I was able to make the trip to American Family Field on Sunday and watch Logan Henderson 's MLB debut in person, during which he pitched six innings of one-run ball, struck out nine batters and had a lot of people in the stadium (myself included) excited to see more from him in the future.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Henderson was sent back to Triple-A the next day, but he is far from the only highly touted prospect to make his major-league debut recently, now that enough time has passed in the season for teams to promote their players without sacrificing a year of team control. Many of those prospects are still widely available in fantasy leagues, so you can probably already guess what that means for this week's group of waiver recommendations...

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney, Pittsburgh Pirates (41%)

I hope you guessed 33-year-old veterans who are playing their 12th season in the majors, because that's exactly what you should be hoping to see on the free agent market in your league right now if you need a pitcher. Heaney has been nothing short of dominant through his first five starts this season, turning in a 1.72 ERA and 0.77 WHIP alongside a 31:6 K:BB across 31.1 innings. His best performances have been his most recent ones, as he's refused to give up a run across 13.1 frames over his past two outings. Those numbers obviously aren't sustainable, but they're certainly good enough to justify giving him a spot on your fantasy roster. FAAB: $7

Tobias Myers, Milwaukee Brewers (13%)

This probably isn't the Brewers pitcher you were expecting to see here based on my bit on Logan Henderson in the introduction, but the 23-year-old's demotion to the minors was directly motivated by Myers' impending return from the injured list. Myers made three starts at Triple-A Nashville while working his way back from an oblique injury, during which he posted a 2.03 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 13.1 innings. He finished the 2024 campaign with a 3.00 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 27 appearances, and although he doesn't collect strikeouts at a particularly elite rate (22.3 percent), his ability to consistently limit runs makes him a worthy fantasy piece. FAAB: $3

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels (26%)

Another example of a pitcher stringing together consecutive dominant performances, Anderson has thrown 11.2 shutout innings while fanning 12 batters over his last two starts. His 23.9 percent strikeout rate on the year is noticeably up from 18.6 percent last season, which is impressive when you consider the fact that his fastball cruises at around 89 mph. He'll get to face a struggling Pirates lineup Thursday before his date with a surging Mariners offense next week, and I think he has enough positive momentum behind him to at least be a strong streaming option for now. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians (34%)

With Emmanuel Clase nursing a shoulder injury, Smith has picked up two saves in the past four days and now boasts a 1.38 ERA with 16 strikeouts through 13 innings. He'll have immediate short-term value in nearly all formats if Clase's injury ends up leading to a stint on the IL, but Smith's extreme reliability in high-leverage situations makes him a great addition in leagues that value holds. FAAB: $1

Justin Slaten, Boston Red Sox (14%)

Slaten has entered the picture for saves in Boston, converting two opportunities since Aroldis Chapman logged his last save April 15. Slaten's 4.00 ERA is significantly bloated by a four-run outing he had against the Orioles in March, where he failed to record a single out, but he hasn't surrendered a run in any of his other nine appearances, and his 1.58 FIP is much more indicative of his performance out of the bullpen. While it's unlikely the 27-year-old will fully replace Chapman as the Sox's primary closer, he could be worth a look if the two pitchers continue to split reps in the ninth inning. FAAB: $1

Catcher

Agustin Ramirez, Miami Marlins (28%)

Ramirez may only have two big-league games under his belt, but he's done just about as well as you could hope for in those two games, going 5-for-6 with two walks, an RBI, a run and a stolen base. The 23-year-old slugged 25 homers and stole 23 bases across 126 games in the minors last year, showing off a rare combination of power and speed that is even harder to find among catchers. Liam Hicks is Ramirez's only healthy competition for starts behind the plate, though the latter should still be able to play regularly when Nick Fortes (oblique) returns from the IL. FAAB: $6

Edgar Quero, Chicago White Sox (2%)

After being promoted from Triple-A last Thursday, Quero is slashing .333/.417/.429 with four RBI and a run scored through his first week of MLB action. With a .282 batting average and .400 OBP in his minor-league career, his ability to make contact and reach base at the big-league level was seldom in doubt and immediately gives him a high ceiling with Matt Thaiss as his only current competition for reps behind the dish. The Southsiders have also started to use the 22-year-old backstop as their cleanup hitter, putting him in one of the best possible positions to elevate his counting stats, although that might not be saying much given the level of talent surrounding him in the lineup. FAAB: $3

First Baseman

Nick Kurtz, Athletics (45%)

Kurtz was drafted by the A's with the fourth overall pick last July, and he's already joined the big-league roster after slashing .336/.432/.689 in 146 plate appearances across three minor-league levels. He collected his first hit and RBI during his MLB debut Wednesday, and he has the power necessary to make tallying home runs and RBI a regular occurrence. The Athletics likely will use Tyler Soderstrom and Brent Rooker in the outfield and as a DH more often so that Kurtz can see regular playing time at first base, so there's no need to worry about playing time when it comes to the 22-year-old slugger. FAAB: $10

Pavin Smith, Arizona Diamondbacks (34%)

Smith showed signs of breaking out last year by posting a 1.061 OPS in the final month of the regular season, and he's only continued his upward trend by slashing .383/.500/.733 with four homers, nine RBI and 13 runs scored through his first 74 plate appearances of 2025. The 29-year-old's 28.6 percent strikeout rate raises a slight red flag, but he's more than made up for it by walking at a 17.1 percent clip and hitting the ball hard and often. Are his video game numbers sustainable? No, but it's best to get in on the action before he learns that for himself. FAAB: $4

Second Baseman

Luke Keaschall, Minnesota Twins (19%)

Keaschall must really hate the view from first base, because he's already racked up five stolen bases, tying the MLB record for the most steals through a player's first five big-league games. His base running alone should be enough to put him on your fantasy radar, but he's also gone 6-for-17 (.353) with four walks, two RBI and four runs scored since being called up Friday. It remains to be seen how the 22-year-old will be used once Willi Castro (oblique) and Royce Lewis (hamstring) are both healthy, though Keaschall has certainly done a great job of making his case for an everyday role. FAAB: $9

Gavin Lux, Cincinnati Reds (24%)

Lux has caught fire at the plate recently, slashing .484/.579/.645 with a homer, seven RBI and eight runs scored over the course of his nine-game hitting streak. His defensive versatility allowed him to stay in Cincinnati's lineup while the health of the Reds' starters improved, and he's made starts at second and third base as well as the outfield, though he has yet to pick up fantasy eligibility at the hot corner. FAAB: $3

Third Baseman

Caleb Durbin, Milwaukee Brewers (10%)

The Brewers were expected to begin the season with Durbin as their primary third baseman, but the team instead decided to send him to Triple-A for the first several weeks of 2025. Since arriving in Milwaukee on Friday, the 25-year-old has provided a significant offensive boost at the hot corner by going 6-for-23 (.261) in his first six games. He should have no problem hanging onto an everyday role over Vinny Capra and projects as a strong source for hits and steals in the big leagues. FAAB: $2

Shortstop

Zach McKinstry, Detroit Tigers (36%)

After going through an 0-for-15 slump at the plate, McKinstry has responded by tallying hits in five consecutive games, two of which ended with the 29-year-old logging three knocks. McKinstry also had an eight-game hitting streak before going cold, so you should be cautious of his inconsistent hitting, but he could be a positive contributor while he's still seeing the ball well. It helps that he holds fantasy eligibility at second, third and shortstop despite making most of his starts this year in the outfield. FAAB: $1

Outfielder

Chandler Simpson, Tampa Bay Rays (34%)

Contact and speed is the name of Simpson's game, as he finished the 2024 minor-league season with a .353 batting average and a mind-boggling 102 stolen bases. He's gone 5-for-15 with two RBI, two runs and two stolen bases through his first four MLB games, which bodes well for those skills translating into the big leagues. The 24-year-old speedster would likely be a great addition to your fantasy roster, but just make sure that if you decide to pick him up, you have enough power elsewhere to make up for Simpson's complete lack of it. In 1,134 career plate appearances as a professional ballplayer, he has yet to send a ball over the outfield fence. FAAB: $5

Jake Mangum, Tampa Bay Rays (11%)

Much like the other Rays outfielder on this list, Mangum specializes in reaching base on a single and turning it into a double by swiping second. He's slashing .339/.384/.397 with seven RBI and seven runs through 73 plate appearances, and his eight stolen bases put him in a four-way tie for the fourth-most in the majors. However, the 29-year-old rookie is unlike Simpson in that he possesses a little bit of power, but he'll still probably never be someone who reaches 10 homers in a season. FAAB: $2